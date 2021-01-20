15 Best Cordless Drills: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

Looking to trade up your current drill? We’ve got you covered. This list of some of the best cordless drills on the market features a wide variety of brands, for all types of budgets and needs, compared and reviewed by our resident tool expert (the guy writing this article).

Perhaps the most used power tool in any home or workshop is the all-important cordless drill. Rechargeable battery technology has improved to the point where a single pack can keep anyone working for hours before swapping batteries or recharging.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Cordless Drill Should I Buy?

That question is like asking what sort of car you should buy. It's a very subjective decision. Beyond four wheels and an engine, there are a myriad of amenities you'll want to look at that we'll go over below.

Chuck Size. If you're looking for a heavy-duty bit holder for your bigger bits, you're going to want a larger chuck size. Typically speaking, drills with bigger chucks also have more power and smaller chucks are less powerful. Standard size is typically 3/8-inch but 1/2-inch is a lot more useful.

Some brands use a combination of plastic and metal and some feature an all-metal chuck. Your cordless drill will get used more than any other power tool that you own so consider the abuse it will take. An all-metal chuck might be a good choice.

Battery and Charger Type. Not all batteries and chargers are made equally, and different brands use different battery designs and sizes. Battery platforms that can be shared between tools is a great thing.

If you've already got another battery-powered tool from, say, DeWalt, you may be in luck. Check to see if the DeWalt drills you're interested in are compatible with the batteries and charger you already own. In most cases, recognizable brands feature large families of products that all use the same battery for interchangeability.

What's the Best 20V Cordless Drill?

I dig power and that means 20V on average. DeWalt (as mentioned above) is one of my favorite tool companies. They have over 180 different tools and all of them may function on the same battery pack.

My vote goes to the Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Kit, which, of course, comes packaged with a stout 20V cordless model but also a 1/4-inch impact driver. Both tools are very lightweight and have a great ergonomic design, so your hand is comfortable while you're using it.

What's the Best 18V Cordless Drill?

The best 18v cordless drill you can buy on Amazon right now is the Bosch 18V CXL18V-26B22 Power Tools Drill Set. The kit features two 2.0Ah battery packs and a quick-charger as well as an impact driver.

Bosch has a great reputation in the power tool world and this set is a very good example of why that reputation exists. These tools are of high-quality and reliable enough for any weekend warrior.

Plus, the kit comes packaged with a cool contractor bag to haul around your gear. But if you're really looking to be a winner? Check out this holster for your cordless drill. Now you're cooking with gas.

