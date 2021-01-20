15 Best Cordless Drills: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

Perhaps the most used power tool in any home or workshop is the all-important cordless drill. Rechargeable battery technology has improved to the point where a single pack can keep anyone working for hours before swapping batteries or recharging.
Looking to trade up your current drill? We’ve got you covered. This list of some of the best cordless drills on the market features a wide variety of brands, for all types of budgets and needs, compared and reviewed by our resident tool expert (the guy writing this article).
-
1. DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo KitPrice: $156.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in LED light for low light situations
- Comes standard with carrying case
- You get two-for-one at a fair price
- The drill does not have a hammer setting
- Some complaints of a loose chuck
- Position of LED light could be more ideal
Everybody knows the name DeWalt and their DCK240C2 is one of their best-selling drills. This cordless drill and driver comes as a kit, complete with a carrying case and accessories you can opt into or out of, depending on your needs and budget. This kit comes standard with a cordless drill/driver combo and an impact driver. And you’ll have a tough time running out of juice with the two included 1.3Ah battery packs.
Are you working in low-light? No worries—DeWalt’s drills come standard with a built-in LED light to help illuminate your work. With a 300-unit watt motor, both of these drills can be used for most applications. At the end of the day, you’re getting two extremely versatile drills that’ll last you and be an important part of your tool kit. DeWalt is one of the most trusted tool brands in the world, so it’s a win-win that you can find their products on Amazon.
-
2. Black+Decker 20V MAX LDX120C Cordless Drill & DriverPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile—can be used on wood, plastic, and metal
- Lightweight design to reduce fatigue
- Great price for what you get
- Only comes with one battery, which is a low-amperage 12V that runs at 20V
- Customers complain that the chuck can be defective
- No carrying case, no LED light—no frills
Black+Decker touts their LDX120C drill as the perfect tool for minor tasks that involve wood, metal, and plastic. For many homeowners, that’s all we need in a drill. The lithium-ion battery is the standard 1.3Ah variety. While the drill considers itself 20V, it’s actually “20V MAX” which functions more or less as a normal 20V power tool but with less amperage and thus, less battery life.
The chuck can be used in 11 different positions, allowing the LDX120C to accommodate pretty much any drill bit you throw at it. Best of all, the drill supports variable speed and countersinking, minimizing the chances of damaging your project. This drill is the gold standard for mid-range cordless drills. It won’t break the bank, it’s not flush with cutting-edge features, and it’s not going out of its way to being more than it is: a good, budget-conscious drill.
Find more BLACK+DECKER LDX120C information and reviews here.
-
3. WORX 20V WX176L SwitchdriverPrice: $140.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy-Rotating Chuck
- Bright LED Light
- Two Batteries Included
- Case Not Very Intuitive, Difficult to Open
- No Belt Clip - Say Goodbye to Working Easily on a Ladder
- The Clutch Adjustment is Touchy
The WORX WX176L Switchdriver is the kind of drill that makes you look handier than you are just by holding it. It has a heavy-duty hand shield and a clever rotating dual chuck for easy and quick changing of your bit. The WX176L comes locked and loaded with a sturdy hard-shell case and a 67-piece accessory kit that should cover all your bases.
The built-in LED light is nice and bright, and positioned right above the rotating chuck for optimal illumination. And the device’s electronic torque ensures you don’t damage what you’re working on due to stripping. This drill is a true workhouse and the kind of power tool you can proudly bring out of your bag to show clients or family members that you’re not some DIY hobbyist; you’re actually a builder and a fixer.
-
4. Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill Combo KitPrice: $139.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheaper than the higher-priced DeWalt, but almost as many features
- Charge your battery in an hour or less
- Carrying case that accommodates both the drill and impact driver
- Not true 20v
- Not a brushless design, so they can throw out sparks and heat up with long use
- Customers report that the drills are on the heavy side
Craftsman is a company that used to be known for its reliability with most of its products in the United States. Today, the company has been sold to Black+Decker and their tools are mostly made off-shore, like the rest of the world’s power tool brands.
Still, that doesn’t mean that Craftsman isn’t a solid brand deserving of your respect. On the contrary, their mid-range v20 is a trusted and popular cordless drill that many homeowners and builders will be happy with.
Like the high-end DeWalt, this kit comes complete with a drill, an impact driver, a carrying case, and two 1.3Ah batteries. This drill gives the DeWalt a run for its money and provides almost as many features. Best of all, you can charge one battery to 100% in one hour or less.
Find more Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill Combo Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Bosch 18V CXL18V-26B22 Power Tools Drill SetPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a robust carrying case
- “Canned motor” offers the same torque but in a smaller design
- True 18V Power Rating Means Longer Battery Life
- You’re definitely paying for the Bosch name
- Customers complain of a loose chuck
- There are other, cheaper drills that match this performance
Bosch seems to make a lot of products in a lot of different genres, from car parts, audio, and especially power tools. The Bosch CXL18V-26B22 Drill Set is a powerful and robust duo to have in your toolbox. Their cordless drill and impact drivers are both true 18V, which Bosch explains house a “canned motor” that is more compact than normal 18V designs yet offers the same amount of torque.
Truthfully, this kit is the Cadillac of drills; it looks great, it performs well, and your co-workers will notice when you take it out of your truck. The kit comes with a durable canvas tote that matches the deep blue color scheme of both drills. And for the massive amount of power it sports, it’s still one of the most compact designs on the market.
-
6. KIMO 20V Cordless Drill Driver KitPros:
Cons:
- Copper motor claims to be lighter and cooler-running than a standard cordless motor.
- Comes with a 46-piece drill bit set at a price point you wouldn’t expect
- Variable speed—one tool will drill and impact drill
- The impact functionality can be a bit underpowered
- Not a well-known brand name
- Some customers have had battery issues
KIMO is a great alternative to power tool brands that are immediately recognizable like Milwaukee or DeWalt. While KIMO claims that the company has been in business for over 25 years, I’ve only been aware of them for a short time. Nonetheless, this 20V cordless drill is popular and well-reviewed. If you’re a budget-conscious tool owner, you should look into this one.
It’s a drill and impact driver in one unit, making the need to carry around a separate tool unnecessary. The kit comes with one 2.0Ah battery, a carrying case, a charger, and a truckload of bits for every task imaginable. KIMO likes to promote their “all-copper” motor, which it touts as lighter than a traditional motor and better at managing heat.
With a standard two-year warranty, it makes sense to give this drill a try. It may surprise you with its versatility, even with its low price point.
Find more KIMO 20V Cordless Drill information and reviews here.
-
7. WORKPRO Pink Cordless 20V Drill Driver SetPros:
Cons:
- Comes with everything most people need
- Slightly cheaper than comparable offerings
- Light-weight and comes with a complimentary carrying case
- The pink color scheme may be off-putting to some
- WORKPRO is a virtually unheard of brand
- Spare batteries cost almost as much as the drill and need to be purchased directly from the manufacturer
It’s about time that power tools were manufactured in some alternative colors like this WORKPRO Pink Cordless 20V Drill. This powerhouse is completely and unabashedly decked out in pink and black. The marketing strategy is alternative, yet solid, and it helps that the cordless drill performs well and features a low price point.
The drill comes complete with a 20V charger, battery, an 11-inch tool bag, and numerous other accessories to get the job done. Like other drills in the WORKPRO Pink’s performance range, it features an LED light to illuminate your work surface. And just a heads up that WORKPRO Tools will donate a quarter from the purchase of every pink drill to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. That’s awesome.
-
8. Makita FD07R1 12V MAX CXT Brushless Drill KitPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brushless technology
- Priced competitively but has extra features
- Makita is a trusted brand in the industry
- No LED light
- The drill comes with one battery at a price point where you often get two
- The unorthodox shape might not be for everyone, especially those with large hands
The Makita FD07R1 12V MAX CXT Brushless Drill Kit features a uniquely shaped drill housing that’s compact to allow access to tight working spaces. At just 6-1/16-inches long, it’s super compact for those hard to reach areas where drill work is needed.
We’re back into name brand territory on Amazon with this Makita power tool. And the retail price is a good indication that Makita knows that their brand recognition deserves a higher price point. The FD07R1 is closer to the DeWalt with the quality it provides and the price point is competitive to that category of cordless drill.
And even with the battery attached, it weighs in at a paltry 2.4 pounds. With a truly brushless motor, the drill won’t heat up significantly nor will it throw out sparks with heavy use. Brushless is the way of the future—it’s more efficient, giving you longer battery life, and creates less wear on the tool. The Makita FD07R1 is innovative in both its brushless tech and its unique ergonomic shape.
-
9. Ryobi P1832 18V One+ Handheld Drill KitPrice: $140.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact Design
- Clever mechanics—a magnetized foot holds your hardware
- True 18V—no dancing around its power rating
- Ryobi is often known as the “budget brand” and their tools have a reputation for failing too soon
- No carrying case
- No LED light
Ryobi has cemented itself as the standard “budget option” any time you find yourself at the big box hardware stores. And while they’re happy to have cornered the budget market, they also seem intent on emerging again as a trusted and reliable name in the industry. The Ryobi P1832 18V One+ Handheld Drill Kit emerges as a budget-friendly yet reliable set of power tools.
The drill and its impact driver cousin are both the perfect size for most drilling and driving needs. Each tool is powered by a true 18V motor. The kit comes with two 18V rechargeable battery packs and a rapid charger.
Ryobi engineers have also thought of a clever design trick; they’ve added a patch of magnetized material at the foot of the drill for holding hardware and extra bits. Best of all, Ryobi has a refurbishment program, so you can buy a “like new” cordless drill at a fraction of the cost if you wish.
-
10. Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Drill with Brushless MotorPrice: $104.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Chuck Has a Ratcheting Sleeve
- Brushless Drill (Becoming the New Standard!)
- REDLINK Technology Is Innovative
- Some May Be Put Off by Its Compact Size
- You'll Always Pay More for a Name Brand
- Doesn't Come with a Case, Despite Higher Price Tag
The name Milwaukee conjures up images of a simpler time when cans of beer still needed to be cracked open with a church key and the Burt Reynolds mustache was the most fashionable way for a dad to wear his facial hair. And while a lot has changed, the Milwaukee power tool company still wants you to feel that same sense of accomplishment your dad might have had after completing a project.
The M18 cordless drill features a brushless motor and a compact and powerful design from a trusted brand. Brushless drills are the wave of the future; they simply last longer in every aspect. And even though this drill is compact, don’t let its size full you.
It sports a 1/2-inch chuck and a ratcheting sleeve that’ll accept almost any drill bit. Best of all, Milwaukee’s REDLINK technology ensures that the drill turns itself off if it’s being overburdened, minimizing the risk of damage to the tool. Milwaukee is a safe and innovative drill investment.
Note: this drill is a tool-only version. If you don’t already have an M18 battery, take a look at this off-brand combo kit.
-
11. Porter-Cable 20V MAX Cordless Drill & Driver KitPrice: $79.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful, but priced below similar drills of its rating
- For its size, the drill is on the lighter side
- 1,500 RPM rating is higher than many drills on the market
- Only Comes with One Battery and No Carrying Case
- 8.25" Long - a Bit Less Portable Because it's Longer Than Most
- Relatively Unknown Brand
Porter-Cable exists in the same world of tool brands like Craftsman and Skil and Black+Decker. Their high-performance drills, like this 20V MAX version, cost a fraction of what competitors charge and popular with DIY folks and light contractors.
The 20V MAX cordless drill has dual functionality as an impact driver and, even though it’s a full-sized drill, it only weighs in at three and a half pounds. This drill comes with all of the standards: an LED light, a keyless chuck, and a two-speed gearbox that will run all the way up to 1,500 RPM.
Porter-Cable has made a rugged and powerful cordless drill that other brands would charge over $100.00 for. It goes without saying that, as long as you’re willing to trust in a smaller brand, that this 20V MAX drill is a cost-effective choice.
Find more PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX information and reviews here.
-
12. Metabo HPT Cordless Driver Drill KitPrice: $124.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- True 18V Power
- Great Price Point for Brand Name
- Comes with a Bunch of Accessories
- If refurbished isn’t your thing, expect to pay a bit more.
- No LED light
- No Warranty
For the sake of transparency, Metabo is a tool company that no one in America has really heard of but I’ll bet you’ve heard of their former name: Hitachi. Hitachi makes everything in a huge range of categories from automotive equipment to consumer products.
Hitachi acquired the Metabo power tool company several years ago and, in a typical shift seen all too often with large corporations, made the decision to relabel their power tools with the Metabo name. The color and look of their tools remained the same. Their HPT line is engineered for homeowners and craftspeople.
The Metabo HPT Cordless Driver Drill Kit is a product that lives up to the Hitachi reputation. It’s a simple and reliable tool for your arsenal that won’t fail you. It doesn’t come with many of the bells and whistles that other drills may feature however the price point is very competitive.
This drill provides true 18V power, more powerful than a “20V MAX” equivalent. A drill this powerful could ride on that facet alone but the kit comes with a hard carrying case, extra battery, and a drill bit set. If you want a drill that gives you a bit more power than average, then this one is for you.
-
13. Skil PWRCore 12V Brushless Drill & DriverPrice: $59.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innovative battery features, like cooling, rapid charge, and mobile charging.
- The drill is lightweight and compact
- Variable speed control that goes all the way up to 1,700 RPM
- You only get one battery and no accessorie
- No impact setting means no concrete drilling
- Seems to be a tad overpriced for what you get. Comparable drills are $10-20 cheaper
The Skil PWRCore 12V is a sleek and powerful looking drill with a striking red and black motif that looks great when working on projects (and looks a little like a Power Rangers prop). Skil asserts that, because of their innovative battery cooling technology, that their proprietary battery packs should last 25% longer than the average for its rating.
Going even further, they claim that the drill will charge 25% in just five minutes. Skil seems to be leaning heavily into innovative power features because their packs can also be charged with a USB cord so a charge can be reached even when on the go. For a slightly higher than average price point than other kits on our list, you get the drill, one battery pack, and a charger.
-
14. Makita FD10Z 12V MAX CXT Cordless Hex Driver-DrillPrice: $79.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tiny and Powerful For Its Size
- 2-Speed, Max 1300 RPM
- One of the Best 12V Drills on the Market
- Doesn't Come with a Battery Charger
- Limited Uses for Many People That Need a More Versatile DRill
- 12V Battery Has Less-Than-Stellar Battery Life
Makita is such a strong presence in the drill market that we’ve got them listed here twice. What sets the Makita FD01Z apart from the other drills here is in the ultra-small form factor. It’s an incredibly tiny drill that may have the user wondering if it has any sort of power at all. I’m happy to tell you that this drill provides a strong 12V punch.
The FD01Z can’t be beaten for its size and durability. This is a great power tool to throw into a small field kit or the perfect drill for that compact apartment. Because it’s so small, it weighs only two pounds even with the battery. Unfortunately, Makita does not include a battery with this model and you’ll need to buy it separately.
For its size, this cordless drill is uniquely powerful. That said, it’s not going to compare to a 20V product so understand that you know what you’re buying if you hit the “Add to Cart” button. Think of this drill as the “Little Engine That Could” of your toolbox.
-
15. Teccpo 20V Cordless Drill KitPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You get a lot of accessories for the price
- Great looking tool
- It's completely cheap
- Some reports of faulty motors but customer service is impressive
- Some reports of used equipment repackaged for new purchase
- 2.0Ah batteries are just sort of "meh"
I threw on a complete off-brand tool kit here just to make things interesting. This Teccpo 20V Cordless Drill Kit is a lot of things: feature-rich, quick charging, and it’s dirt cheap. The basic black color scheme with yellow accents won’t offend anyone; it looks sharp.
The kit includes two 2.0Ah battery packs and a fast-charger that will fully recharge a pack in just an hour. The drill itself features a high torque level of a maximum of 530 inches to pounds for high-impact drilling or driving. A keyless chuck, variable-speed trigger, power indicator, and LED work light are some of the other features.
This isn’t a drill for a professional contractor, that’s for sure. But if you’re looking for a highly-rated package with a huge number of reviews, this is definitely one to look at.
Find more Teccpo 20V Cordless Drill Kit information and reviews here.
What Cordless Drill Should I Buy?
That question is like asking what sort of car you should buy. It's a very subjective decision. Beyond four wheels and an engine, there are a myriad of amenities you'll want to look at that we'll go over below.
Chuck Size. If you're looking for a heavy-duty bit holder for your bigger bits, you're going to want a larger chuck size. Typically speaking, drills with bigger chucks also have more power and smaller chucks are less powerful. Standard size is typically 3/8-inch but 1/2-inch is a lot more useful.
Some brands use a combination of plastic and metal and some feature an all-metal chuck. Your cordless drill will get used more than any other power tool that you own so consider the abuse it will take. An all-metal chuck might be a good choice.
Battery and Charger Type. Not all batteries and chargers are made equally, and different brands use different battery designs and sizes. Battery platforms that can be shared between tools is a great thing.
If you've already got another battery-powered tool from, say, DeWalt, you may be in luck. Check to see if the DeWalt drills you're interested in are compatible with the batteries and charger you already own. In most cases, recognizable brands feature large families of products that all use the same battery for interchangeability.
What's the Best 20V Cordless Drill?
I dig power and that means 20V on average. DeWalt (as mentioned above) is one of my favorite tool companies. They have over 180 different tools and all of them may function on the same battery pack.
My vote goes to the Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Kit, which, of course, comes packaged with a stout 20V cordless model but also a 1/4-inch impact driver. Both tools are very lightweight and have a great ergonomic design, so your hand is comfortable while you're using it.
What's the Best 18V Cordless Drill?
The best 18v cordless drill you can buy on Amazon right now is the Bosch 18V CXL18V-26B22 Power Tools Drill Set. The kit features two 2.0Ah battery packs and a quick-charger as well as an impact driver.
Bosch has a great reputation in the power tool world and this set is a very good example of why that reputation exists. These tools are of high-quality and reliable enough for any weekend warrior.
Plus, the kit comes packaged with a cool contractor bag to haul around your gear. But if you're really looking to be a winner? Check out this holster for your cordless drill. Now you're cooking with gas.
