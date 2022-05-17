11 Best Emergency Food Supply Kits

If you want to get serious about your survival food stores, you may want to look into a product that ships in a massive bucket that is easy to carry and easy to store.

This particular size contains 120 servings. Assuming one serving per meal, three meals a day, this would provide one person a meal supply for 40 days. Of course, you can make it stretch any number of ways, if needed, though each pouch contains four servings, so you’ll have to be a little bit judicious in your preparation.

These come with a 25-year shelf life and ship in waterproof, sealed buckets.

Naturally, Wise has other offerings, as well, including specific food supplies, like meat buckets, veggie buckets, fruit buckets, meal pouches, weekender kits, and single-bucket preparedness packs.