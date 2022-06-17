11 Best Pillowtop Mattresses: Your Ultimate Guide

Looking to up your sleep game with a new mattress? The right pillowtop mattress will support you and provide comfort regardless of what type of sleeper you are. Find the best pillowtop mattress in our ultimate guide below.
1. Sweetnight 12-Inch Plush Pillow Top HybridPros:
Cons:
- 3-zone pocket springs for optimal support
- Foam without formaldehyde, mercury, or heavy metals
- Gel memory foam provides a cushioning buffer
- 72-hours to reach full size and shape and odor dissipation
- Poor international customer service
- Durability problems (dishing/hammock effect) after only three months
This mattress provides motion isolation through individually wrapped inner springs coupled with gel memory foam, giving pressure relief for those with back pain or who toss and turn all night. The mattress’ construction prevents motion transfer for a peaceful night’s sleep.
Three-zone pocket springs are contoured for excellent support, ensuring your body weight is evenly distributed from head to toe throughout the mattress. It also provides targeted support for proper back alignment. The gel memory foam layer gradually adjusts to both body weight and temperature. You’ll never feel the coils.
The soft quilted knit pillow top cover ensures your ultimate comfort. The CertiPUR-US certified foam is made without formaldehyde, mercury, or heavy metals. The carbon steel spring coils prevent rust or deformation.
Intelligent shipping means easy set-up. This mattress is compressed and rolled before packaging for convenient box shipment to your door. This mattress fits every frame, box spring, slatted base, or flat platform in its size category.
The manufacturer recommends that you allow 72 hours for this mattress to recover from its compression in shipping to fully conform to its original factory-manufactured plush shape. It carries a ten-year manufacturer warranty.
Find more Sweetnight 12-Inch Plush Pillow Top Hybrid information and reviews here.
2. Novilla 12-Inch Hybrid Pillow TopPros:
Cons:
- Good for side sleepers, back sleepers, and stomach sleepers
- Gel memory foam features enhanced cooling and heat dissipation
- Five-layer mattress has gel memory foam and high-density foam
- Mattress won’t fit back into the box, making returns difficult
- Some discrepancy concerning listed dimensions vs. the actual size
- Mattress can be very heavy
This is a five-layer hybrid mattress featuring gel memory foam and high-density foam that stabilizes sleep temperatures. These two foams control temperature accumulation, which can disrupt your sleep and inhibit your comfort.
The dual-edge support system reinforces the mattress’ innerspring area and provides extra support whenever you sit on the edge of the mattress (reducing roll-off). This mattress also features four handles for easy moving.
The Novilla 12-inch mattress provides motion isolation and balance support with an individual pocket coil spring system. It isolates all motion, balances bodyweight, ensures your spinal health, provides adequate support, and relieves pain. It doesn’t matter if you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper.
This mattress ships in a box and is supposed to fit all standard frames and foundations. The queen size measures 12 inches thick by 80 inches long and 60 inches wide.
The mattress is rolled and compressed in a cardboard box for easy shipment to your door. It’s an easy task to set it up in your home since it fits most foundations. You can also use it without a box spring.
When you unbox it, simply unroll it and allow it to inflate for about 72 hours for full expansion.
This mattress features a ten-year limited warranty and comes with a 100-night sleep trial period. The manufacturer boasts a 24-hour customer support line if there are any problems.
Find more Novilla 12-Inch Hybrid Pillow Top information and reviews here.
3. Classic Brands Mercer Cool Gel Hybrid Pillowtop MattressPros:
Cons:
- Newest mattress technology: cool gel memory foam
- Hybrid innerspring construction gives you the best of both worlds
- CertiPUR-US certified and no hazardous chemicals
- Reported durability concerns after two months
- Difficult returns due to the size of the mattress
- Dimensions are sometimes incompatible with standard frames
This pillowtop mattress features the latest technology, with traditional innerspring individually wrapped coils and the latest generation gel memory foam, giving you an optimized night’s sleep.
This combination of innerspring and memory foam relieves pressure points, dissipates heat, and isolates motion from your partner, helping you find your happy place and finally get the sleep you’ve been craving.
The quilted pillowtop knit cover is beautifully detailed, and the corded edge provides durability. The knit sides coordinate with the top, and the whole assembly is maximized for breathability.
This mattress’ gel-infused memory foam gives proper support to your body, dispersing your body heat throughout the night, and creating a more comfortable sleeping surface. You’ll enjoy comfortable orthopedic foam support and get a deeper, more restful night’s sleep.
It’s also designed for comfort, with eight inches of individually wrapped inner springs, which move independently. These reduce the sensation and transmission of movement, minimizing disturbances as you sleep.
This mattress is also CertiPUR-US-certified, meeting performance, emissions, and durability program standards. The porous, open-cell design keeps you cool and comfortable all night.
The mattress fits all foundations, frames, and platforms and ships compressed in a box straight to your door for easy set-up.
Find more Classic Brands Mercer Hybrid Pillowtop Mattress information and reviews here.
4. Oliver Smith Organic Cotton 10-Inch Pillow Top Cool Memory Foam & Pocket Spring MattressPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive, with many good reviews
- Hybrid construction includes 600 inner springs and cool gel memory foam
- 100% natural and organic cover
- Buying cheap can be a risk
- Reports that there is no memory foam, only uncomfortable coils
- Complaints that the mattress doesn’t hold its form for even a year
This mattress boasts a 100% natural organic cover and is constructed of ventilated, non-toxic, cooling gel memory foam. The 600 tempered 15-gauge steel coil inner springs are independently pocketed and of the best quality, and its Euro pillow top gives added softness.
Its memory foam is “100% Green Foam Certified,” and although it is being marketed at a substantially lower price than many competitors, its manufacturers boast that it is either equal or better in quality in every measurable area, marking it a “premier luxury mattress” that can compete with any department store mattress.
This mattress’ construction allows for equal weight distribution from side to side and top to bottom, relieving pressure points along the neck, shoulders, back, and hips. This independently encased coil structure also reduces motion disturbances from one partner to another, plus it extends the life of the springs.
This mattress is aimed at the budget buyer. However, since you can’t try before you buy when you buy online, it is a risk. This may be a great, low-cost option for your guest room rather than the type of mattress you would sleep on every night.
The mattress ships in a box, and according to the manufacturer, it fits all standard foundations. The queen size measures 80 inches long by 60 inches wide. You can place the mattress on slatted frames, platforms, and box springs. Just open the box, unroll it, and allow it to “inflate” for 72 hours.
Find more Oliver Smith Organic Cotton Pillow Top Mattress information and reviews here.
5. EASELAND 12-Inch Bamboo Pillow Top Hybrid Innerspring & Cooling Gel Memory Foam MattressPros:
Cons:
- Individually Encased Pocket Coils
- Bamboo Air Fabric
- CertiPUR-US, ISPA, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified
- Some feedback on this mattress being extremely firm
- Some durability concerns with the pillow top not springing back
- Noisy inner springs
This mattress boasts individually encased pocket coils coupled with gel memory foam in discrete layers to give you ultimate pillow-top comfort. Since the fabric wrap is not woven, and the spring system is covered with a multilayer foam design, this mattress enjoys increased airflow and breathability.
Enjoy excellent shock absorption and isolation with this pillow-top mattress. When you change positions during the night, you will not disturb your partner. This resilience and silence keep everyone happy. The mattress’ cool gel memory foam is engineered to adjust mattress temperature and disperse body heat so that you can sleep comfortably.
As long as it is within the standard dimensions, you can use this mattress on a box spring, solid or slatted base, standard frame, or platform.
This mattress is also sheathed in “bamboo air fabric” — a sustainable material — which is breathable and skin-friendly.
Hybrid innerspring construction is a big plus. This mattress has hundreds of 8.66-inch individually encased pocket coils, and each spring works independently, providing an evenly balanced system that supports your head, shoulders, waist, hips, and legs.
This hybrid mattress has a moderately firm softness, owing to its innerspring and pillow top configuration. It boasts many ergonomic benefits, provides comfortable sleeping, and helps protect the spine.
This mattress ships compressed in a box, is easily unrolled, and assumes most of its volume after about ten seconds (it achieves full form in 48 hours or less). Construction materials are approved by CertiPUR-US, ISPA, and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 to be free of harmful substances. There is a ten-year warranty.
Find more EASELAND 12-Inch Bamboo Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress information and reviews here.
6. Gramercy Cool Gel Memory Foam Innerspring Hybrid 14-Inch Euro Pillow Top MattressPros:
Cons:
- CertiPUR-US certified foam
- 14-inch thickness — thicker than most competitors
- Many interlocking layers of different foam for a luxury feel
- Reports that the “cool foam” feature doesn’t cool the mattress
- Reports of a strong chemical odor
- Negative durability ratings say the mattress lasted only about a year
This mattress is 14 inches high and combines the support of a wrapped-coil innerspring system with the response of cool gel memory foam that draws heat away from the body. Get the ultimate sleeping experience. The gorgeous quilted euro-top cover with corded edge and coordinating knit sides gives this mattress superior breathability.
A refreshing night’s sleep is almost guaranteed with these wrapped innerspring coils, which prevent motion transfer between partners and give an undisturbed night’s rest. The memory foam conforms to your body, while the gel-infused memory foam absorbs body temperature and regulates sleeping temperature.
The memory foam used in this mattress is porous and open-celled, which allows better air circulation and meets CertiPUR-US standards for performance and durability. The mattress ships in a box compressed and rolled, easily set up in your home.
Mattress construction combines wrapped steel coil inner springs with gel-infused memory foam’s uniquely conforming body response. The top layer consists of a 1-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam over 1/2-inch of comfort foam. A second 1-inch layer of gel memory foam helps create a cooler sleeping surface.
Moving down from there, an additional two layers of 2-inch comfort foam and 3/4 inches of comfort foam work to isolate the mattress’ 8 inches of individually wrapped 13-gauge steel coil springs. These are individually encased in separate pockets so they contour precisely to your body.
Find more Gramercy Euro Pillow Top Mattress information and reviews here.
7. Dreamfoam Bedding Doze 11-Inch Plush Pillow Top MattressPros:
Cons:
- 100% U.S.-made foam construction
- 100% CertiPur-US certified and lab-tested, breathable foam
- Offered in three thicknesses
- 100% foam mattresses often sink and become unsupportive
- Mattress may not expand to the full dimensions
- Some reviews say it’s far too soft
This mattress is offered in three different thickness levels (7 inches, 9 inches, and 11 inches) to offer customizable comfort levels that are designed to provide both support and comfort at different firmnesses.
This mattress boasts 100% CertiPUR-US certified foam construction — there are no coils here. Gel memory foam is more porous and open than conventional foams, which means it’s more comfortable because it breathes better.
A gel-infused foam helps dissipate temperature throughout the mattress, keeping it away from your body and eliminating hot spots. Also, a gel memory foam mattress supports each part of your body evenly, individually giving each limb exactly the support it needs.
The mattress is engineered to gradually and automatically adjust to both your body weight and temperature.
And if you move a lot during the night, your sleeping partner will never detect movement. This memory foam completely isolates you for a peaceful night’s sleep, gently reshaping itself if you move and supporting your new sleeping position. Zoned foam construction gives extra support where the body needs it.
The mattress is compressed and rolled for easy, convenient parcel shipping and home setup. The mattress must expand for up to 24 hours before use. This also helps with odor dissipation.
This mattress is made in Arizona and comes with a ten-year warranty.
Find more Dreamfoam Doze 11-Inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress information and reviews here.
8. Suiforlun 12-Inch Pillow Top Hybrid Cool Gel Memory Foam MattressPros:
Cons:
- 120-day trial
- Superior airflow from hybrid design and breathable fabric cover
- Three zones of springs and support levels
- Some reports of difficulties with the manufacturer’s response times
- Some reports of the coil springs coming through the sides of the mattress within months
- Sinking and collapse after only two weeks has also been reported
This mattress offers tailored support and comfort from its quilted pillow top, premium gel-infused foam layers, and three-zone pocket spring support base. The Suiforlun mattress is designed to deliver consistent head-to-toe support and comfort.
Your body weight will be evenly distributed, and your spine will be perfectly aligned so that you can rest well, sleep deep, and wake up refreshed.
You’ll enjoy a medium to firm feel, which is especially desirable for anyone with back pain. Motion is isolated from partner to partner with 768 wrapped coil springs that move independently, reducing motion transfer, preventing roll-together, and offering deep support exactly where you need it most.
Additionally, two rows of firmer coils are encased around the mattress’ border, providing great edge support.
You’ll sleep much cooler because the coil base allows for excellent airflow throughout the mattress, and the gel-infused memory foam dissipates body heat instead of storing it. The breathable cover and 3D spacer mesh fabric side panels are key for superior air circulation and allow your sleep surface to feel much cooler than an all-foam mattress.
This hybrid mattress is compressed, rolled, and shipped in a box for easy receiving and home setup. The mattress could need up to 72 hours to fully expand, and satisfaction is guaranteed by the manufacturer with a 120-night risk-free trial, giving you plenty of time to decide whether it’s right for you. It also comes with a ten-year warranty.
Find more Suiforlun 12-Inch Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress information and reviews here.
9. Signature Sleep 10-Inch Hybrid Coil Bamboo Fabric Independently Encased Coil Pillow-Top MattressPros:
Cons:
- Easy setup
- Low VOC materials
- Moisture-wicking design
- Occasional loose stitching
- Reported dirty spots from the manufacturing process
- Some reports of it lasting about a year before needing to be replaced
Three luxurious layers of support and softness come with the Signature Sleep 10-inch hybrid mattress. The base is composed of high-performance, independently encased coils that provide even weight distribution and full support.
Comfort is ensured on top with a deeply indulgent foam pillow top. This pillow top is made with three zones of memory foam to contour to every curve of your body and relieve all pressure points.
This mattress’ high-density foam stabilizes sleep temperatures, controlling temperature buildup that is disruptive to a good night’s sleep. Enjoy uninhibited comfort with the Signature.
The mattress comes with a sewn-on cover made from bamboo, which is a quick-dry, moisture-wicking design. This helps your body regulate temperature a lot easier because this mattress breathes, staying fresh at night.
The foam pillow top includes one inch of tri-zone foam that provides supple but firm upper and lower body comfort and a firm center to support your lower back and hips.
Ten inches of the thickness is filled by independently encased coils, providing equal support for weight distribution, relieving pressure points, and giving supreme comfort.
This Signature Sleep mattress is shipped compressed, rolled, and vacuum-sealed in a cardboard box. Shipping dimensions for the compressed queen-size mattress are 63 inches long by 13 inches wide and 13 inches high.
Setting it up in your home is an easy task because it fits most box springs, platforms, and slatted frames. The manufacturer recommends allowing 48-72 hours for full decompression.
Find more Signature Sleep Hybrid Bamboo Pillow Top Mattress information and reviews here.
10. Sweetnight Pillow Top Gel Memory Foam Flippable Comfort MattressPros:
Cons:
- CertiPUR-US Certified foam
- Flippable, customizable comfort from soft to medium-firm
- Tri-Zone foam gives support where it’s needed
- You probably need a box spring to get the most out of this mattress
- Memory foam comes apart after four months for some
- Toxic, chemical odors
This is a pillowtop mattress that’s flippable so you can dial in the comfort level from soft (pillow top) to medium firm. It boasts a unique four-layered foam system that allows you to sleep on either side, which is like having two beds in one — an amazing value for the money.
Gel-infused memory foam on the pillow top works to keep you cool by dissipating body heat throughout the mattress. Beneath that is the comfort memory foam, which relieves pressure points and keeps your body balanced during the night.
High-density support foam on the flip side gives you durability blended with performance, and it strengthens edge-to-edge support, resisting sagging and roll-off.
Exclusive Tri-Zone foam gives you a relaxing night of sleep. Four layers in three zones adapt automatically to your size, shape, and weight for the ideal level of support. This keeps your spine and limbs properly aligned and relieves pressure, giving you a comfortable, cool night’s sleep.
Minimal motion disturbance with maximum back support means you won’t disturb your sleeping partner if you toss and turn — unless, of course, you steal all of the blankets. You’ll get a full 12 inches of comfort and support from this mattress, which cradles your body and relieves pressure on your shoulders, spine, hips, and feet.
With a ten-year warranty, the manufacturer aims to reassure all potential buyers about the quality of this product. The mattress is made with CertiPUR-US Certified foam and is free from formaldehyde, mercury, and other toxins.
Find more Sweetnight Pillow Top Flippable Comfort Mattress information and reviews here.
11. Beautyrest Silver BRS900 15-Inch Plush Pillow Top MattressPros:
Cons:
- Easy no-flip design
- This is a big mattress from a big name in mattresses
- Ten-year limited manufacturer warranty
- Some report sagging after nine months
- It costs a lot to return it
- Too firm for some
The Beautyrest sports a “dual cool cover” designed to help keep you cool and fresh, pulling both heat and moisture away from the body.
The AirCool and gel memory foam combination conforms to the body’s curves and offers better support. Also, it promotes airflow through the mattress, helping dissipate heat and regulate body temperature. That keeps you comfortable all night long.
The “900 series plush pocketed coils” are individually wrapped, which helps isolate motion. Beautyrest’s coils also move individually, supporting the body’s natural shape for comfortable but conforming support.
This is a no-flip design. The energy foam utilized below the coils creates a supportive, durable foundation that eliminates the need to flip the mattress.
Edge-to-edge support includes an innovative “BeautyEdge” foam at the edges of the mattress that is designed to provide consistent comfort and stability in the sleeping area.
Find more Beautyrest Silver BRS900 15-Inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress information and reviews here.