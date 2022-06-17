11 Best Pillowtop Mattresses: Your Ultimate Guide

This mattress provides motion isolation through individually wrapped inner springs coupled with gel memory foam, giving pressure relief for those with back pain or who toss and turn all night. The mattress’ construction prevents motion transfer for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Three-zone pocket springs are contoured for excellent support, ensuring your body weight is evenly distributed from head to toe throughout the mattress. It also provides targeted support for proper back alignment. The gel memory foam layer gradually adjusts to both body weight and temperature. You’ll never feel the coils.

The soft quilted knit pillow top cover ensures your ultimate comfort. The CertiPUR-US certified foam is made without formaldehyde, mercury, or heavy metals. The carbon steel spring coils prevent rust or deformation.

Intelligent shipping means easy set-up. This mattress is compressed and rolled before packaging for convenient box shipment to your door. This mattress fits every frame, box spring, slatted base, or flat platform in its size category.

The manufacturer recommends that you allow 72 hours for this mattress to recover from its compression in shipping to fully conform to its original factory-manufactured plush shape. It carries a ten-year manufacturer warranty.