17 Best Chicken Coops: Which Is Right For You?

Whether you’re thinking about raising them for eggs, food, or companionship, chickens are creatures that have particular needs so they may flourish. These 17 best hen houses will not only make your flock cluck for joy but will make your job taking care of them a lot easier and more fun.

Like baking bread or planting a victory garden, there’s something warm and comforting about taking on responsibilities of a rural nature. There is a lot to plan for if you’re considering the introduction of some little cluckers to your neighborhood but nothing more important than where your girls are going to roost: a chicken coop.

Raising chickens has increased in popularity over the last decade as people learn more about climate change and sustainability. Establishing a flock of backyard birds today has never been more popular.

What Should I Think About Before I Purchase A Chicken Coop Kit?

Chickens bring a little more sustainability to your life. They may be raised for food or eggs, of course, but they also provide some amazing benefits to your landscaping. Chickens control pests like crickets, grasshoppers, snails, and slugs, without resorting to chemicals and insecticides.

These hard-working birds will also clear weeds, fallen fruit, and will eat food scraps from salads, vegetable peelings, rice, fruits, nuts, and seeds. Their droppings are very high in nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, all major ingredients in bagged fertilizer. When mixed in with compost, it makes an excellent fertilizer.

There are many resources available online with knowledgable guides of which birds will work best in your backyard. Different breeds have different attributes including space needed to roam, flying capabilities, and whether they are good egg layers or not.

Be courteous and let your neighbors know that you're going to raise chickens. More likely than not they will be good with it (especially when farm fresh eggs might be available!) but understand that chickens can be noisy in the early morning.

You’ll also need to check local regulations and zoning restrictions for your municipality. Are chickens allowed? How many per acre? Are roosters approved?

Make no mistake: taking care of a new flock of chickens is a big job. They are animals that require a varied diet, more water than you’d think, room to roam around and scratch, and, ideally, entertainment (I’m not kidding). They can be loud, dirty, and even a little ornery.

You’ll need to clean up after them and keep their feed in pest-proof containers. And your chickens will look to you for protection from predators like foxes, raccoons, opossums, skunks, and coyotes.

On top of that, chickens are farm animals and should be treated as such. Always wash your hands and keep yourself, your birds, and your surroundings clean. Read this recent report from the Center of Disease Control regarding the safe handling of your animals.

However, just like other pets, chickens provide a large number of benefits both tangible and not. They’re social, lively, and actually quite affectionate. Once you have some experience with them in your backyard, chickens may cluck their way up to the number one spot in your heart.

What Features Should A Good Chicken Coop Have?

Like all animals, chickens have basic needs. A good hen house should address these needs and also provide a few extras for their (and your) happiness. Your new coop should have a secure house that protects against the elements and predators and also some sort of penned area (chicken run) where they may dig and scratch during the day.

Chickens, depending on the breed and the particular weather where you live, are hearty animals and can handle temperature changes accordingly. They will still need some shelter that your coop will provide. Make sure it is well ventilated.

Heat, humidity, and moisture inside the coop will make your birds uncomfortable, or worse, sick. The coop should feature a strong mesh all around to keep out unwanted visitors and a tightly-woven, wire mesh floor to prevent snakes and other predators that may burrow in.

In the wild, chickens perch in high branches for security. Domesticated birds are no different and prefer to sleep at the highest point in their coop. Make sure the perches in your birdhouse encourage this and are higher than the nesting boxes in your coop. Your birds will most likely not lay eggs all at once but plan on having one nesting box for every three chickens anyway.

Chickens, while being social animals, require space of their own to stretch their legs. Whichever space you provide will need to have enough room to roost and scratch around. Plan on three square feet per bird inside your coop and ten in the chicken run. Small yards can accommodate two to five chickens while medium yards may have space for ten.

Look for a chicken coop kit that is easy to assemble, features detailed instructions (hopefully with online videos), and is packed flat for simple transport. Consider how you’ll clean the coop because you will be doing it a lot. Some coops, called tractors, have wheels that enable movement to different parts of the yard giving the chickens a change of scenery (and your lawn a break from the scratching).

Your new chicken ranch should complement your backyard and your landscaping. You got into this for some amount of fun, right? Paint your coop with exterior house paint to create a fun, clucky oasis for your new birds.

What Else Will I Need With My Chicken Coop?

Consider some extra amenities for your hen house that will make caring for your birds a whole lot easier. Floor trays that can be removed and cleaned are absolutely necessary. Understand that the bedding will need to be changed often; a compostable material such as these bedding liners made of aspen shavings is a must.

Will your chickens roam freely? You’ll need some poultry fencing to keep your birds in check...and also to protect your vegetable garden. Make sure it’s easy to set up and move as your needs change during the year. Electric options might be a very good idea depending on what kind of critters you have in your neck of the woods!

Save yourself a great deal of trouble by keeping your chicken feed in pest-free containers. The last thing you want is a mouse problem because of easy access to food. Chickens don’t have the best table manners. They’ll make a real mess at dinnertime. Consider a treadle feeder that prevents spillage and keeps pests away (and saves you money from lost food).

Your chickens will need some TLC here and there; pick up a pet first aid kit to supplement your veterinarian visits. And, believe it or not, chickens will enjoy a chicken swing more than you know. They will love to sway back and forth while pecking at the baubles hanging from it.

And since you most likely got into this to harvest eggs, get an egg skelter to help you organize your harvest and keep it all fresh!