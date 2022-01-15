ThisWorx Is The Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner You Need

If you’re a TikTok addict like me, you’ve probably seen the ThisWorx vacuum on your FYP many times. But you may be wondering what makes it so special. Luckily, I’ve gotten my hands on one, and it’s one of the best trending products I’ve found on TikTok. Here’s everything you need to know about the ThisWorx portable car vacuum cleaner.

The ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner is a compact yet powerful car vacuum suitable for cleaning cars. Unlike other car vacuum cleaners, the ThisWorx is designed in multiple car cleaning situations. It’s perfect for use on all occasions because of the many attachments that can help get those small nooks and crannies clean without much hassle.

Not only does it have excellent reach, but it also is backed by a powerful 106w motor that is strong enough to get all debris. Whether you’re coming back from the beach, taking your pet for a walk, or have crumbs leftover from eating in your car (don’t judge me, man), the ThisWorx cleaner is strong enough to pick up everyday messes. Lastly, it features a convenient 12v aux that plugs directly into your vehicle to ensure it won’t lose battery while you’re in the middle of cleaning.

Unfortunately, that means it isn’t battery-powered, but there are pros and cons to that. The con is obviously you have to plug it in and cannot use it wirelessly. The pro, though, is that you have full power at all times. And, anyone who knows a thing or two about those stick vacuums that hold a charge instead of being plugged in knows that those batteries don’t last very long.

Newest Upgrades For the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner

For the original ThisWorx model, the cleaner has a few unique upgrades compared to other similar models on the market. First off, there is a protective lid on the vacuum bin to help prevent the garbage from falling out. Secondly, the vacuum comes with two extra HEPA filters so that you’ll have a free replacement filter if the other one stops working or gets damaged.

Next, the powerful motor uses powerful metal turbines for extra suction power. While this won’t be as strong as your home vacuum or gas station vacuums, it’s relatively good for in-between touchups or small messes. What this means is if there is food spilled, sand, dirt, mud, or pet hair, the vacuum can help clean it up. It doesn’t work on a long-term build-up of dirt and grime.

Large Dust Bin & Overall Ergonomic Design

The shape of the vacuum is ergonomic and works well for reaching in between all car areas. The handle features a slim loop design, while the vacuum slims down towards the nozzle. A slim handle allows the vacuum to maneuver between hard-to-reach areas or areas limited in space easily.

Another benefit is that the dust bin is large enough for cleaning the entire car. It holds enough to be used once for a full-sized van and is perfect for on-the-go use. However, it won’t be able to carry more than a few vacuuming sessions worth of dirt. So, be sure to empty it after each use.

Professional Level of Cleaning For Inbetween Deep Cleans

The ThisWorx portable vacuum can pick up a wide variety of different debris. Debris includes dust, dirt, food crumbs, and elements from the outdoors. It can also help clean up liquid messes, cigarette ashes, and pet hair.

If you’re looking for an all-around good portable vacuum cleaner for your car, you can’t go wrong with ThisWorx. Although, it’s not strong enough for deep cleaning. Car owners looking for deep cleaning devices will most likely benefit from a different device.

Organizational Storage Travel Case

The brand includes a convenient traveling carrying case to help keep all the accessories protected and organized. The case is big enough to store both the vacuum and all attachments. It’s also small enough to easily fit under a car seat or in the back of the car without taking up too much space.

Powerful Metal Turbine Motor in a Compact Design

The ThisWorx is a small and compact vacuum that only weighs 2.4 lbs. However, the portability is also combined with a high-power motor to ensure that it’s still effective. The motor is a 106W & 8.8 amps of motor and metal turbine and provides good suction for standard car cleanup.

Aside from that, the company has extended the power cord to stretch to 16 feet, which allows plenty of reach for vans, RVs, and other large vehicles. Unlike other portable car vacuum cleaners, ThisWorx is not battery operated and instead is powered through a 12V lighter port to allow maximum operation.

3 Nozzle Attachments To Increase Reach

The ergonomic design of the hand vacuum makes it an effective tool at reaching all the small spaces in your car. Using three all-purpose attachment nozzles, you’ll be able to customize your cleaning experience so that you can reach in tiny crevasses and get all lingering debris. The three attachments included with the ThisWorx vacuum are a flathead hose, extendable tube, and a brush nozzle head.

The flathead can effectively remove dust and small debris such as dirt, sand, and food particles from flat surfaces. Its slim head also fits nicely under car seats. Use the flathead to vacuum under hard-to-reach areas between and underneath seats.

The extendable attachment allows car owners to reach all areas, as the funnel provides extra length to the vacuum head. The extension tube is slim, making it suitable for reaching underneath seats, in between cracks, and reaching crevices. Use it to get all the tiny particles that fall in areas you can’t fit the hand vacuum.

Lastly, a brush head nozzle is ideal for carpets and upholstery. Use this on the floor of the car or upholstered car seats. A brush nozzle can help get the dirt and crumbs that linger on seats but is soft enough not to scratch or damage the fabric.

HEPA Filter That is Eco-friendly & Washable

One of the main benefits of this filter is that it is eco-friendly and washable and comes with 2 HEPA filters. That way, you don’t have to purchase new filters as replacements consistently. A replacement and reusable filters are cost-efficient and help the environment by reducing waste.

Cleaning your HEPA filter is also a hassle-free process. To clean it, all you’ll need to do is rinse the filter under cold water. From there, just let the filter sit out and dry before replacing it with the vacuum. The only downside is that the HEPA filter is known to clog from time to time, which may lower suction.

HEPA filters are known for preventing ultrafine pollutants from circulating back into the air. HEPA filters are beneficial for vacuums because they prevent odors by trapping tiny particles within the filter. Lastly, HEPA filters trap small airborne particles that might aggravate allergies.





