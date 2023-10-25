Typhur Dome Air Fryer Review: The Best Air Fryer for Families

Finding kitchen gadgets that save time without compromising on quality is a treasure hunt, and as a shopping editor of over 8 years, I’m always out to find the best of the best products to add to my kitchen. Enter the Typhur Dome Air Fryer, a family-sized air fryer that aims to provide more space and quicker cooking in the air fryer market. Does the Typhur air fryer hit the mark or is it just another air fryer? Read my review below to find out.

(A Typhur Dome Air Fryer review unit was provided for an honest review).

The Typhur seamlessly marries form with functionality, ensuring that every meal is perfectly cooked with minimal fuss. It certainly looks the part, with its elegant silver and black design that effortlessly aligns with my other kitchen appliances, and, dare I say, it makes my kitchen look 20% fancier.

But before diving into its features, it’s worth mentioning that you’ll need a good chunk of counter space for it. It’s roughly 20″ wide and 15.6″ from from to back, so it is likely going to be too big for smaller kitchens. But if you can make some room on your counter, the Tyhpur Dome Air Fryer proves to be a worthy occupant of that space.

One of the first things that caught my attention was how it outpaces other air fryers in cooking speed. In fact, when I first started using it, I actually burned a couple of Elios Pizzas and overcooked some garlic bread after following the directions right on the packaging. After some trial and error, and understanding that this thing cooks a little faster than the average air fryer, I was able to cook flawlessly (and quickly) with it. To give you some perspective, what took 9 minutes in my previous air fryer took literally 5 minutes with the Typhur. It’s like having a culinary sprinter right in your kitchen.

This speedster ensures your fries are crispy, your wings are tender, and your steaks are succulent, all in record time. It’s also much easier to clean, as it’s dishwasher safe. So, you won’t have to spend ages scrubbing and scouring post meal prep.

It’s also super versatile. The Dome Air Fryer is like the Swiss army knife of kitchen appliances with its plethora of settings. Whether you’re in the mood for fries, wings, steak, or bacon, this gadget has got you covered. It also comes with five different modes: air fry, toast, roast, broil, and dehydrate. The dehydrate function proved to be a pleasant surprise. I ventured into making turkey jerky and was not disappointed. The outcome was pretty impressive, making me realize this air fryer is not a one-trick pony.

Buy it From Typhur Here

However, the pièce de résistance of the Dome Air Fryer is its size. Its roomy interior spoils me as a busy dad who cooks dinner just about every night, especially when you have a big family with big appetites like I do. The substantial space allows for cooking larger meals in one go instead of the tedious task of doing it in batches. This feature is a lifesaver, especially during football parties and other family gatherings, where I can cook 20 wings at a time instead of 5 or 6 with my previous air fryer. The result? Delicious and super crispy wings.

There’s also a companion app available that allows you to discover Typhur-specific recipes and save them, as well as control your Typhur remotely. Don’t worry, though – it’s easy to set up and use!

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer is an impressive kitchen gadget that promises to elevate your cooking game. It’s the epitome of how modern kitchen appliances can be easy on the eye, easy to use, and even easier to clean, all while delivering top-notch results. If you have the counter space to spare, this air fryer is a worthwhile investment for hassle-free, quick, healthy, and hearty meals.

Pros

+Shortens cooking time

+Elegant look

+Larger capacity than other air fryers

+Easy to use

Cons

-Might be too big for your counter

-Pricey

Our Review: 5 out of 5

Buy it From Typhur Here