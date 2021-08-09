6 Best Walk-in Bathtubs: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking to make your bathtime a bit easier? Get yourself a walk-in bathtub to add accessibility to your home. Below, find the best walk-in bathtubs available right now.
1. Meditub 2739 SeriesPrice: $3,586.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact for Smaller Bathrooms
- Easy Access to Electrical Controls
- Additional backrest included
- Might be too small for some
- Pricey
- No Reviews
Take independent bathing to the next level with this simple yet sturdy tub model by Meditub. This series is designed to match industry standards of safety and comfort while making the bathtime experience as seamless as possible. With a low-threshold door and freestanding space wide enough to fit a mobility device, it is easy for anybody to fit inside without any pain or restrictions.
This new Meditub model is supported with a reinforced fiberglass acrylic, promising durability and strength for many years. The adjustable leveling legs make it easy to install in any corner of the bathroom, with access panels that attach to the entrance with magnets. A powerful drain polishes off the bottom of the tub, featuring the capacity to drain over 50 gallons in just a couple of minutes.
The tub is designed with a patented fiberglass material that exceeds the industry’s high standards when it comes to durability.
A unique square shape is compact ret roomy, allowing the freestanding tub to be placed in convenient spots such as a shower stall or laundry room. Installers can easily access electrical controls from the front panels near the door. An additional backrest is included for more comfort while sitting in the tub.
The side-opening door sports a low threshold for ease of mobility.
This is a simple yet sturdy walk-in tub that is easy to install and even easier to use, with features and safety standards that exceed all ADA requirements.
2. Ella Ultimate Acrylic Walk-in TubPrice: $6,745.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foot Massage Jets
- Stainless Steel coated with non-slip surface
- Three different speed options
- Relatively Unknown Brand
- Step-in Threshold Not Ideal for Everyone
- Only Available in White
With an ultra-low step-in threshold to assist those with even severe mobility issues, this walk-in tub reaches market standards for both safety and comfort alike. The 17-Jet therapy system shoots out powerful water jets all over the tub, providing a spa-like experience from the comfort of home. Air therapy features are also available for ultimate relaxation – and for quick pipe cleaning.
There are additional spa features that match industry standards for medical and cosmetic relaxation. Use the independently-operated foot massagers to be in divine comfort from head to toe. If there are ever any issues or installation concerns with the tub, Ella’s consumer warranty can cover the changes.
The tub’s wide seat is almost 2’ long with grab bars on each side to support safe sitting.
There are three different speed options to control through the air jet massaging system. The foot massage jets can work on their own even when the tub is not completely filled with water. Stainless steel and aluminum materials are coated with a non-slip surface to meet all safety standards.
This spa-like tub can comfortably seat two in a slip-resistant environment with 17 different jet massage options, giving anybody with mobility issues a complete bathroom spa experience.
3. American Standard Gelcoat Value WhirlpoolPrice: $5,858.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 Massage Components
- Seat Raises 1' Above the Floor of the Tub
- Optional Heater
- Only One Color Option
- Some Users Report Weak Back Jets
- Knob To Turn The Shower Back to Faucet is Difficult To Use
This luxurious tub model by American Standard offers the best in quick-draining and heating technology, along with several additional massage and jet therapy options that make it the most accessible at-home spa experience.
New from American Standard is a walk-in tub model that rises above the industry standards of soakers and spas. With an 80-gallon capacity, this tub is large enough to seat two next to the low-threshold entryway. The patented water heating system is quick to fill the tub with water that can reach the perfect temperature in just a few moments. Combine the hot water with the 6-jet massage system for a complete at-home spa experience.
With this walk-in bathtub, the water drains as quickly as it fills up. The Quick Drain feature pumps out water at a fast pace so the bather doesn’t have to wait long to exit the tub. The ease of entering and exiting the tub adds to the therapeutic experience offered by the features of this model.
Massage components can be adjusted for legs only, feet only, or a full-body massage. Whirlpool heater accurately and quickly warms the whole tub and keeps it at the same temperature throughout bathing. The durable fiberglass material is coated in a non-stick solution to meet ADA standards of safety and reliability. The seat raises 1’ above the floor of the tub, making it easy to sit down and stand up. There is an optional heater included with the purchase for a more customized experience.
4. Empava Walk-In BathtubPrice: $2,267.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three Faucets and Removable Showerhead
- Additional Grip Bars Located Inside the Tub
- 3-Year Manufacturer's Warranty
- Only Available in One Color
- Not for Heavier People
- Reported Rusting Over Time
The Empava walk-in tub is rated highly both for medical and cosmetic use, as it is equipped with simple yet powerful features to submerge anyone in ultimate relaxation.
With one of the lowest step-in thresholds on the market, the Empava bathtub is a strong option for those who need a comfortable and accessible place to bathe. Each side of the tub is fastened with handy grip bars, making it easy to step in and out of the washtub area. Pre-installed faucets make it a breeze to turn on, letting homeowners enjoy their new bath in a matter of minutes.
A large left-sided drain is found at the bottom of the tub, along with an overflow drain and protection pipes to prevent any kind of spillage. It only takes a few minutes to fill the tub up all the way, and even less time to drain it after you’re done. The door opens all the way into the bath, giving a wide breadth of space for someone to easily walk in and out.
The tub comes with three faucets and a removable showerhead for a personalized bathing experience. Additional grip bars are located inside the tub so everyone can rest comfortably on the seat without slipping. A 3-year manufacturer’s warranty is included with the purchase of the tub for future protection and insurance.
Unlike most walk-in tubs, this Empava model can fill water up to the average person’s shoulders. The extra-wide doorway is 20% wider than the industry standard for walk-in bathtubs of this size.
5. Ella Transfer Walk-in TubPrice: $6,899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All water drains in less than 5 minutes
- The tub is coated with scratch and wear-resistant acrylic fiberglass, providing years of strength and durability
- Easiest Tub To Get In and Out Of
- Only Available in One Color
- No Reviews
- Not Long Enough to Stretch Out Legs
People who struggle with mobility issues know how frustrating it can be trying to take a bath. Relaxation can be an impossible task when the bathtub is not accessible to those using a wheelchair. This Ella tub provides the solution to that problem with the easy-access wheelchair transfer tub. The wide door opens to accommodate the shape of a wheelchair, allowing someone to easily go from sitting in the chair to sitting in the tub.
As one of the premier choices for accessible bathing, the Ella Transfer tub is equipped with all of the latest industry features to make this a spa-quality appliance. The door comes with an easy handle lock to keep it in place while the tub fills with water. The faucets pump water at the perfect temperature, filling the whole tub in a matter of minutes.
Turn on the hydro pumps for a relaxing massage while in the water. There are included extension panels that can be attached to make more or less room for the tub in your bathroom. Patented L-shaped door technology makes this the easiest tub to get in and out of. The tub is coated with scratch and wear-resistant acrylic fiberglass, providing years of strength and durability. All water drains in less than 5 minutes.
6. Spa World Venzi Walk-in BathtubPrice: $4,084.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patented Drainage System for Quick Draining
- Wide Door That Swings Outward OR Inward
- Comes With Its Own Enclosure
- Not For Smaller Bathrooms
- Heavy
- No Reviews
If you already have a shower stall or vacant bathtub space set up in your bathroom, this Spa World model can be an easy option to fill that spot with. Its rectangular shape makes it widely adaptable to bathrooms of all sizes, and it can be installed with or without previously existing equipment. This Venzi tub is tall enough to be its own shower stall, offering just as much flexibility and privacy during bathing.
In addition, this tub sports three removable access panels and side panels for easy maintenance. It is easy to put together and it only takes a couple of minutes to fill with water of any temperature. The low-threshold door makes it easy for those using canes or walkers to step in and out of the soaking tub.
The tub comes with its own enclosure, curtain rod, and curtain to make it easy to have full privacy in the sitting tub. Fiberglass acrylic materials are coated with a heat-baking substance, helping to keep the water hot for longer periods of time.
The attached wall kit can be optional upon purchase. A wide door can swing outward or inward to make it easy for people to get in. The patented drainage system gets rid of the water very quickly.
While it is one of the simpler walk-in tubs on the market, this Spa World model is a great example of affordability and ADA compliance wrapped into one, with some room left over for enjoyable luxury features.
7. Monaco Acrylic Hydro Massage Walk-in TubPrice: $5,176.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two Overflow Drains
- Easy-Grip Handle Attached to Door
- Additional Heating Options Included for Seat and Backrest
- Only Available in White
- Small Grip Handle
- Requires Its Own Heat/Cold Water Lines
For a full spa-like experience, this Monaco acrylic tub offers the best in relaxation and medical healing. A large fiberglass door opens to give plenty of room for people with mobility issues to easily move to the tub’s seat, where the water can be filled up to their shoulders. There are side grips all around, adding to the safety of this ADA-approved appliance.
This walk-in tub drains as quickly as it fills. There are two independent 2” drains on the bottom, with reliably fast drainage after every bathing session. While bathing, one can enjoy the 13-jet therapy system that offers different types of massages for ultimate relaxation. A full control dial is on top of the tub for a more customizable experience.
Two overflow drains are included in addition to the standard drains, preventing flooding or leakage. There is an easy-grip handle attached to the door that will lock it in place while the tub is filled with water. Control the intensity, temperature, and ozone sterilization of the 13 water jets with a control knob. Additional heating options are included for the seat and backrest. The thermostatic control valve can be adjusted to control the built-in water heater at any time.
8. Energy Tubs Walk-in BathtubsPrice: $3,849.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wall Extension Kits Included
- Holds Up To 85 Gallons
- ADA Approved
- Pricey
- Only Available in White
- Mustard Yellow Headrest Feels Out of Place
As one of the most economical options on the market in 2021, the Energy Tubs walk-in bathtub provides enhanced healing features and a spa-like feel at a fraction of the cost of similar models.
Luxury can be affordable and medically approved. This Energy Tubs model brings a comforting spa experience to your home bathroom, letting anyone take advantage of a good bathing experience with no mobility required. The gel-coated fiberglass material is reinforced to prevent slips and falls, and there are grip handles on each side for added security.
The seat height matches all ADA compliances and is adjusted for the comfort and relaxation of the bather. It only takes a few minutes to fill the tub and just 110 seconds to drain it. This economic walk-in tub ensures that the bathing process is devoid of stress from start to finish, with every additional feature being as accessible as possible.
The tub can hold up to 85 gallons of water at once, filling up to the bather’s shoulders. There is a patented drain system installed to drain fast while preventing any overflow. All safety features have been approved by the ADA and are rated for prolonged security. Included wall extension kits can help homeowners adjust the size of the tub to fit perfectly in their bathroom. There are 10 jets as well as a showerhead and bidet system to provide ultimate comfort at any time.
What to Look For in the Best Walk-in Bathtubs
There are thousands of walk-in bathtub products available on the market today, but the top 11 tubs of the year stand apart from the rest. There are several key elements to look for in the best walk-in tubs so you know exactly how to get the best bang for your buck. Make sure the tub of your choice includes all of the following features:
Safety
A walk-in tub should always prioritize accessibility over anything else. These tubs are designed to be easy for people who have trouble moving around. Many of the best walk-in tubs of the year are built to accommodate additional mobility devices, such as walkers or wheelchairs. It is important to ensure that every member of the household will be able to easily and safely access their walk-in tub.
Cost
The cost of a walk-in bathtub is determined by the quality of the appliance and any additional features that are included with the model. For example, many of the best bathtubs of 2021 include hydrotherapy jets and scratch-resistant acrylic coatings. Budget is a huge consideration factor when buying the perfect walk-in bathtub for your home.
Size
It is imperative to measure the size of the bathroom to determine exactly how big your new walk-in tub will be. Some homeowners are in the process of replacing their current showers or tubs with a walk-in option, and it’s important that the new tub can fit the same dimensions and space in the bathroom. Also, consider how powerful the hot water supply in your home is, and how sizable the tub can be before the heater starts struggling to fill the space.
High-End Features
Seniors and people with mobility limitations look for walk-in soaking tubs as an easy way to relax and get clean. Those struggling with additional medical issues may benefit from the different therapeutic attachments and features that are included with many of the top 11 walk-in tubs of 2021. Additional features can include water and air massages, aromatherapy, and chroma therapy.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.