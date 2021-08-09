6 Best Walk-in Bathtubs: Your Buyer’s Guide

Take independent bathing to the next level with this simple yet sturdy tub model by Meditub. This series is designed to match industry standards of safety and comfort while making the bathtime experience as seamless as possible. With a low-threshold door and freestanding space wide enough to fit a mobility device, it is easy for anybody to fit inside without any pain or restrictions.

This new Meditub model is supported with a reinforced fiberglass acrylic, promising durability and strength for many years. The adjustable leveling legs make it easy to install in any corner of the bathroom, with access panels that attach to the entrance with magnets. A powerful drain polishes off the bottom of the tub, featuring the capacity to drain over 50 gallons in just a couple of minutes.

The tub is designed with a patented fiberglass material that exceeds the industry’s high standards when it comes to durability.

A unique square shape is compact ret roomy, allowing the freestanding tub to be placed in convenient spots such as a shower stall or laundry room. Installers can easily access electrical controls from the front panels near the door. An additional backrest is included for more comfort while sitting in the tub.

The side-opening door sports a low threshold for ease of mobility.

This is a simple yet sturdy walk-in tub that is easy to install and even easier to use, with features and safety standards that exceed all ADA requirements.