X77 Massage Chair Review: The Ultimate Massage Chair For Your Home

The X77 Massage Chair is truly a massage chair of the modern century. It has a ton of different features, which we’ll review below. By using this chair, you are able to improve blood circulation, lymphatic flow, posture, muscle tension, joint mobilization, and mental relaxation.

If you’re looking to add a massage chair into your home, the X-Chair X77 is a luxurious option that not only comes packed full of features but also looks like a million bucks.

Of course, before making such a hefty purchase, you’re going to want to know everything there is to know about this massage chair. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about X-Chairs newest massage chair:

It Has Air and Heat Massage

There are several different ways that the X77 Massage Chair can provide you full-body comfort and relief. For people that want a minimum intensity massage, the air massage feature is perfect. This uses air compression to massage the shoulders, arms, hips, calves, and feet.

The X77 Massage Chair has four air cells per arm. These are also located by the shoulders. The chair’s air cells inflate and deflate to provide a compression massage. Lastly, these air cells are used on the calves. The calves also benefit from mechanical massage in addition to the air cells as well.

There are also heated portions of the massage chair in the neck, seat, and calf areas. The heated rollers in the neck area mimic human hands to give you a more natural massage experience.

It Uses An L-Track Design and Has Recline Features

This chair is designed to guide the massage mechanism from head to feet. All in all, this means 49” of back coverage for massage.

The X77 Massage Chair also includes a Zero Gravity Recline feature that cradles you perfectly to improve blood circulation, ease your breathing, and alleviate joint and spine pressure. The seat can recline back 160 degrees while the feet can recline up to 80 degrees.

In addition to adjusting the recline, you can also adjust the legs with the Telescopic Leg Extension feature. You simply place your feet on the pads and push. The chair legs extend to fit you perfectly.

What is 4D Massage?

This chair provides what is called a 4D massage because of all the different ways it soothes your body. You can adjust the speed of some of these features, such as the roller mechanisms. This chair is capable of deep tissue massage to provide ultimate relaxation.





It Also Has Neck and Foot Rollers

The roller mechanisms in the neck and feet area provide stimulation to muscles that often experience a lot of strain. These roll, rub, and squeeze to give you the perfect neck and foot massage.

Acupressure Point Locator Function

This isn’t just any ordinary massage chair. In fact, it has an intelligent design that lets it customize every massage to you. Before each massage, the chair scans your back to measure your torso. This creates a massage that hits every problem area.

Chromotherapy From a Remote Screen

This chair not only works your tired muscles, but it works your tired mind as well. The chromotherapy feature uses light and color on the included remote screen to give you peace of mind and relieve stress.

Placement and Connections

One hang-up that people usually have with massage chairs is the space they require. Luckily, the X77 Massage Chair has a wall-hugging design that means it only needs 4” between the back of the chair and the wall.

The X-Chair X77 Massage Chair has a remote control and a USB charging port, meaning it is the absolute perfect way to relax after a long day.

Pre-Programmed Sessions

The X77 Massage Chair has eleven programmed sessions available:

X-Sport: vigorous air massage and roller action

X-Stretch: back extension and hip rotation

X-Core: core stretching and twisting

All X-Air: full body massage

X-Recover: key muscle targeting

X-Relax: gentle and light wind down after work or exercise

X-Quick: gentle massage and mobilization to prepare you for the day

Visualize: rhythmic and methodical session for imagination

X-Neck and Shoulders: tension relief for neck, shoulders, and upper back

X-Back: back stretching and mobilizing

Glutes and IT Bands: kneading action at the neck, shoulders, and upper back

The chair also has six manual modes (tap, knead, pulse, tap and knead, knead and pulse, rolling) and manual air modes (arm and shoulder, feet and legs, full-body air).

What Colors Are Available?

This chair comes in three different color options. These are black, black and red, and brown.

What Fabrics Are Available for the X77?

If you’re wondering what types of fabrics the X77 can have, you should know that there are two options: Synflex and Brisa Soft Touch.

Synflex is a durable abrasion-resistant fabric that’s soft and has a leathery feel, but it’s also lightweight and significantly easier to clean than leather.

Brisa Soft Touch fabric is designed and engineered specifically for ultimate softness and aesthetics. So, not only does it feel incredibly soft but it’s also super durable.

How Much Is the X-Chair X77?

Pricing for the X-Chair X77 starts at $6,999.99, which, obviously, isn’t cheap. However, it is comparable in price and quality to other popular massage chairs on the market. On top of that, X-Chair is offering a free high-end office chair with each purchase ($849 value if you purchase the Synflex model or $1,199 if you purchase the Brisa Soft Touch model).

Customer Protection and X77 Warranty Information

The company offers a 30-day risk-free trial of the X77 Massage Chair. You also get a 3-year limited warranty for certain damages that could occur. This product includes free shipping.

