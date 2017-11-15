Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Options: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

So you’re in the market for a dry herb vaporizer. You’re already off to a great start by doing some research on various companies and devices. Get more information regarding the benefits of a vaporizer here. After all, there are loads of different models available. How the heck are you supposed to choose the right one?

First and foremost, you need to determine your budget. Herbal vaporizers come in price ranges from pocketbook-friendly, up to full-on luxury. It’s pretty easy to get sucked into a model outside of what you’re willing to spend. Instead of being kind of happy you purchased an herbal vape (but mostly disappointed because you couldn’t get the kind you wanted), be ecstatic because you’re stoked about the price and model.

As you go through this list, keep in mind the pricing. Capsule one is the least expensive vaporizer, while number 10 is the most expensive.

Don’t be overwhelmed by the seemingly endless selection. Browse my list of the best herbal vaporizers for any budget. You’re sure to find the perfect one…and may snag some free shipping along the way.

1. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $25

There are a lot of people out there who will tell you that purchasing a cheap herbal vaporizer just isn’t worth it. These types of humans either haven’t experienced a good vape that doesn’t cost a lot, or they’re so far up their own butts with their luxury set-up, they couldn’t tell the difference between a $50 and $150 model. Don’t listen to them. If your budget for an herbal vaporizer is $25-and-under, I’ve got the best thing for you: The G Slim Vaporizer for Ground Material.

Not only can you puff on some dry herb with this baby, you can also connect a 510 thread oil cartridge. Thanks to its super discreet looks, you won’t draw attention to yourself when you puff in public. And, if you like to toke on some dabs, in addition to some flower, you can grab the G Slim Quartz Tank to make your set-up a two-in-one. This baby is so tiny, it can slide right into your pocket or small handbag. For under $25, you won’t find a better herbal vaporizer.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Amazing price for what you receive

Can add a quartz tank, to make it a dab pen, as well

Very discreet, so you won’t call attention to yourself

Has 510 threading, so you can attach any oil cartridges

Cons:

It’s $25 – it won’t last forever

2. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $50

Most herbal vaporizers undergo convection or conduction heating. They’re both ways to heat something up without a physical flame–which is called combustion. This herbal vaporizers stands out, in that it allows you to choose between combustion and conduction heating. Vapes are well-known for their healthier impact on your lungs, and this baby is no exception.

The Black Leaf – Liquid Freezer Vaporizing Glass Handpipe never exposes you to the toxic byproducts, produced by combustion heating–unless you choose to heat via combustion. Stick this bad boy in the freezer, to create the smoothest of hits. And, you can change the liquid in the pipe, to something crazy like vodka–or keep it the usual water. Like all herbal vaporizers, this baby allows you to stretch your green. So if you’re looking for an herbal vaporizer in the $50 range, you’ve found it with the Liquid Freezer Vaporizing Glass Handpipe.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Works similarly to a regular pipe – but it’s much cleaner for your lungs

Fantastic for people just getting into vapes, or lightweight stoners

Phenomenal price for what you receive

Stretches your stash of bud longer than other smoking methods

Cons:

Not great for sharing – takes a while to refill

3. Best Herbal Vaporizer Under $75

As you go up the herbal vaporizer scale, designs become more sleek and compact (although that’s not a hard and fast rule). While looks don’t matter so much in the comfort of your home, being out in public calls for a device that won’t draw attention. That’s why the AtmosRx Jr Vaporizer is perfect in the under-$75 range.

This baby is so sleek and compact, even people with nosy eagle eyes won’t be able to pinpoint anything “nefarious”. Constructed with highly durable materials, you don’t have to worry about dropping it. A small battery and heating chamber make for extremely efficient hits. It’s available in four colors, so you can match it to your personality. The AtmosRx Jr is definitely an herbal vaporizer worth consideration.

Price: $59

Pros:

Extremely compact and sleek – won’t draw attention

Small battery and heating chamber, so it heats up quickly and efficiently

Choose from four different colors

Cons:

Battery only has 30-day warranty

4. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $100

The G Pen company got a lot of bad rep when they first dropped on the market. With large stoner celebrities like Snoop pushing the product, it received loads press coverage. Unfortunately, their first models were garbage…and the brand suffered. But, they went back to the drawing board and have significantly improved functionality in every single one of their units.

The G Pen Pro Vape Pen is the absolute best herbal vaporizer under $100. It has a lot of cool features, like pass-through charging–which means you can vape while it’s connected to a power source. Once you turn it on, it’s ready in under 30-seconds, thanks to a well-constructed ceramic oven. All you need to add in are a few greens, and you’ve got yourself a kick booty herbal vaporizer.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Heats up very quickly (under 30-seconds)

Can vape while the unit is charging

Efficient use of your greens

Cons:

Only has three temperature settings

5. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $150

Just like its two younger brothers, the G Pen Elite Vaporizer is pretty freakin’ awesome. By far, this bad boy has the sleekest, most discreet look out of herbal vaporizers in the same price range. Whether you plan to use it at-home, or on-the-go, you’re totally covered.

Each hit provides you with a super clean, green-y taste. Thanks to an all-ceramic heating chamber (which is why each puff tastes so delicious), it evenly heats all material in the chamber. This creates an extraordinarily efficient heating system. And on top of that, it heats up in under 30-seconds–something few other herbal vaporizers can boast about. For under $150, the G Pen Elite is an awesome herbal vaporizer.

Price: $149.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Contains all-ceramic heating chamber for evenly distributed vaping

Produces big, clean hits

Gets you ripped on little dry herb

Heats up in under 30-seconds

Cons:

Has a bad reputation from earlier models

6. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $200

Just like herbal vaporizers come in many different prices, their shape and sizes drastically differ, as well. While they all ultimately do the same thing (allow you to vape dry herb), they way the go about it varies dramatically. The Arizer Solo Vaporizers stands out in its class of herbal vaporizers under $200.

Once it’s been charged up, it maintains a three-hour battery life. If you flip it off in-between puffs, this baby could last a few days. While it does have a slightly-longer warm-up period–up to 2.5 minutes–it’s well worth the wait. Choose from seven different temperature settings to tailor your vaping experience to you. The battery comes with a one-year warranty, and the electronic components come with a two-year warranty. Seriously consider the Arizer Solo Vaporizer–your lungs and pocketbook will be happy you did.

Price: $189.99

Pros:

If well maintained, it can last for years

Comes with warranty for both batteries and electronic parts

Battery lasts about 3-hours on a full-charge

Compatible with multiple mouthpieces (you’ll receive two)

Cons:

Has a slightly longer heating time

7. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $300

If you know anything about herbal vaporizers, then you’ve probably heard of the Pax. It’s easily one of the biggest names in the game–and for good reason. The Pax was originally released, followed by the Pax 2, and Pax 3. Each iteration sees great improvements to your 420-intake game.

The Pax 3 is by-far the best herbal vaporizer under $300. While it’s built specifically for dry herb, it can also house concentrates, when you insert the provided concentrate piece. Choose from three brilliant colors: Rose gold, silver, and black. You’ll also receive a 3500 mAh replacement battery, charging doc, three Pax screens, a cable, a cleaning kit, and a flat and raised mouthpiece. Bonus: There’s a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. The Pax 3 is the herbal vaporizer you need. (Check out my in-depth review of the Pax 3 here).

Price: $274.99

Pax recently re-did the way in which they sell the Pax 3. Instead of requiring someone to purchase the whole set-up (and all of the accessories that come with it), you can now purchase just the Pax 3 unit. So, if you don’t need anything other than the device itself, snag it below.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Allows you to smoke both dry herb and concentrates

Comes with a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty

Receive many accessories, including screens, mouthpieces, and a back-up battery

Heats up exceedingly quickly (22 seconds!)

Cons:

Scratches easily (purchase a case, to fix that)

8. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $350: Firefly 2 Vaporizer

Just like the Pax series, Firefly vapes are pretty well-known in the world of herbal vaporizers. Because they’re compatible with both dry herb and concentrates (there’s an insert provided), you don’t have to pigeon-hole yourself into a single form of cannabis.

With one of the fastest charging times in comparable herbal vaporizers, it’s ready-to-go in 45-minutes. Even better, though, is you receive two replacement batteries, so you never have to stop vaping–as long as you keep the back-ups charged. It efficiently vaporizes herbs in an impressive three-seconds. Choose from five vibrant colors. If you’re looking for herbal vaporizers in the under-$350 range, then you definitely need the Firefly 2.

Price: $319.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Allows you to vape concentrates and dry herb

Charges in 45-minutes – plus has two back-up batteries

Vaporizes very efficiently – around 3-seconds

Easily integrates with an app on your phone

Cons:

There’s a learning curve when you first purchase it

9. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $375: Volcano Vaporizer Kit

If you know anything about vaping, then you’ve heard of the Volcano Vaporizer Kit. This bad boy is the King of herbal vaporizers. It packs a powerful green punch with each puff. As a desktop herbal vaporizer, all you need is a sturdy table, and some friends….or just yourself.

Volcanos actually come in two models: Classic and digital. A classic Volcano has a manual dial you must turn, in order to set the temperature. The digital model has a screen, and you hit a few buttons, to get it to the right level of heating. Choose between easy and solid valves, as well. Easy valves come with pre-formed bags to hold the vapor, while solid valves allow you to customize the size of the bag. For under $375, the Volcano Vaporizer is the herbal vaporizer.

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Extremely efficient way to vaporize cannabis

Choose how you want to vape – two different models, with two valve-types

Fantastic for sharing, or puffing on your own

Comes with a three-year warranty

Cons:

Not portable

10. Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $400: Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer

Since you’re now familiar with the Volcano Vaporizer, it’s important to know who manufactures it: Storz & Bickel. And remember how I said the Volcano isn’t portable? Well, this is the answer to your herbal vaporizer portability prayers. It’s called the Mighty Vaporizer–and it’s quite fitting.

This bad boy gives you ultimate control over the temperature at which you’d like to vape. As a full-convection hot air vape, you’ll only be intaking the smoothest, greenest, most efficient hits. It’s powered buy a dual-Lithium Ion battery, and has an automatic switch off. Comfortable in your hands, comfortable on your throat. What else could you want in an herbal vaporizer?

Price: $399

Pros:

Compatible with both concentrates and dry herb

Full-convection vape – provides amazingly smooth hits

Allows for full-control over temperature

Insanely efficient use of bud

Cons:

May be larger than expecting

