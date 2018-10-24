5 Best Hydroponic Watering Systems: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

When you grow cannabis using a hydroponics system, there are a lot of different factors that need to be handled simultaneously in order to produce a good yield. Automatic hydroponic watering systems can help keep your plants in a perfectly regulated environment. The right amount of water affects humidity levels, nutrient uptake, and much more.

Your plants need just the right amount of light, water, nutrients, heat and humidity in their environments to thrive. These factors can vary based on the plants’ life cycle as well – For example seedlings require different a very environments than flowering plants.

You do not want to get caught up trying to manage all of these elements manually. There is just too much room for error, and your plants would inevitably pay the price. It is a good idea to get as many of these systems on autopilot as possible, starting when you first transplant your clones so that you can ensure maximum health and yield for the full life cycle of your plants.

These hydroponic watering systems are a great way to handle the watering and feeding of your plants. All you need to do is mix up your nutrient solution, set the timer, and you are good to go!