5 Best Bubblers for Cannabis: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Mountain Jam Glass Company is based in Eugene, Oregon, where their glass artists will craft your piece by hand. This might take some extra time, because each piece is made to order, but it should be ready to ship within a week.

This glass pipe is perfect for art lovers. It may not be ideal for your Type-A friend: the pipe is unlikely to look exactly as it appears in the photo. The colors may be different, as many reviewers have noted. It also may or may not include the glass snake in the photo. (One reviewer noted a “glass rope” in place of the marble.) The finished product probably depends on the artist’s mood that day.

Plus, this is made with “fumed glass,” in glassblower-speak, so it will change colors as you use it, the company explains. Some people would also call this “getting it dirty.” It depends, as with most art, on how you look at it.

If you like art, you will appreciate this. But if you hate art, or if you have a snake phobia, you may want to look elsewhere, because snakes seem to be a common theme for these glass artists.

Customers rave about the glass pipes they’ve received from Mountain Jam. They mostly love the pipes’ creativity and durability, but one reviewer found a unique selling point.

“The first thing I warmed to was the sound from this piece! It’s AMAZING!” the customer raved. “It sounds identical to the opening of Cyprus Hill’s ‘Hits From the Bong!'”

That’s the thing about art. You never know how it will speak to someone else.

This pipe has a classic hammer-shaped bubbler design. This design distributing its weight between two points, so it can be less likely to tip over than the other most-common bubbler shape (the “Sherlock” design, which stands up straight on its base). But it’s less stable than glass bongs or bubblers with a wider foot, so you’ll still need to be careful with it.

If you like supporting artists, this is the piece for you. And if you like to buy products that are made in America (which can be hard to do, when shopping for glass pipes online), this is also perfect for you. You’ll be supporting some legit Oregon artists. Check out their facility in the YouTube video below.