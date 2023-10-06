Best CBD Gummies in 2023: CBD Edibles for Pain, Sleep, and More

CBD gummies remain one of the most popular ways for people to take CBD. After all, they’re convenient, they’re portable, and they taste great (or at least they should).

And instead of dealing with messy oils or creams, with CBD gummies, you can simply enjoy a treat to get all that anti-inflammatory goodness pumping through your system.

But which ones are the best for your needs?

We made it our mission to find out. By trying them out ourselves and using a strict list of criteria, we came up with 2023’s best CBD gummies for anyone and everyone.

2023’s Top 5 CBD Gummies

Best Overall: BATCH Original CBD Gummies

Best for Beginners: Diet Smoke Peach CBD Gummies

Best for Inflammation: GreenIVe Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Best for Stress Relief: CBDistillery Unwind CBD Gummies

Best CBD Gummies in 2023

Here is an in-depth look at our favorite CBD gummies this year.

Best Overall: BATCH Original CBD Gummies

BATCH’s original CBD gummies earn the top spot on our list because they work, they’re clean, and they’re potent. If it’s a relaxed state of mind and wellness boost you’re after, you’ll find it here.

BATCH uses proprietary hemp genetics on their organic Wisconsin farm. Each of their CBD gummies is packed with 25mg full spectrum CBD each.

We checked BATCH’s most recent lab results, and indeed, their CBD extract is overflowing with supporting cannabinoids and terpenes. Cannabis experts agree that hemp extract has the biggest impact when these supporting phytochemicals are present. This phenomenon is referred to as the entourage effect.

This could explain why so many users have found natural relief with BATCH from stress, pain, and sleepless nights.

Pros:

Vegan

Organic Wisconsin hemp

Rave reviews

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 25mg each

Flavor: Assorted mango, blueberry, and raspberry

What verified users have to say: As of this list, over 200 verified users have given BATCH’s original CBD gummies a perfect score of 5 stars. Most testimonials describe a relaxing sensation that lowers anxiety and delivers a feeling of overall well-being.

Buy Now

Best for Beginners: Diet Smoke Peach CBD Gummies

When you’re new to CBD, any seasoned user will tell you to start low on the dosage scale. You can then slowly increase until you reach your sweet spot.

This ‘low-and-slow’ method is not to prevent you from overdosing – which is impossible with CBD – but rather to give you the effects without breaking the bank.

For those who are new to CBD, the best CBD gummies for the job come from Diet Smoke. Diet Smoke sources their hemp from organic farms in California, Oregon, and Colorado. From there, they incorporate their CBD extract into delicious concoctions for the body and mind.

These CBD gummies taste fantastic and are most beloved for their relaxing effects. Since they’re featured at a low dosage of just 10mg CBD each, you can find out how much CBD you really need. We recommend it for daytime or nighttime use.

Pros:

0% THC

Great taste

Relaxing effect

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Size: 60 count

Strength: 10mg CBD each

Flavor: Peach

What verified users have to say: Verified reviews currently sit at a score of 4.9 out of 5 for Diet Smoke’s peach gummies. Most users describe an enjoyable flavor and a relaxing sensation.

Buy Now

Best for Inflammation: GreenIVe Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

CBD provides anti-inflammatory action when it binds with your system. This is why so many people around the world have experienced natural relief from CBD for chronic pain, joint issues, and even just your common headaches.

We love GreenIVe’s full spectrum gummies for when those little aches and pains arise. These feature all-natural ingredients and a healthy dose of 20mg CBD in every bite.

What’s more, we noticed that the hemp extract itself in these CBD gummies is very potent. Recent lab results show high levels of CBG, another cannabinoid that’s been heavily studied for its anti-inflammatory action.

This may explain why GreenIVe CBD gummies are the effective, all-natural pain reliever loyal users keep on hand for the inevitable day-to-day discomforts. Take 1 to 2 daily for best results.

Pros:

Potent

Made from organic hemp

Contain CBG

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 20mg CBD each

Flavor: Mixed berry

What verified users have to say: GreenIVe’s CBD gummies are strikingly well-reviewed by happy customers who say that they do wonders for pain and inflammation. For higher pain levels, users recommend 2 gummies per serving.

Buy Now

R&R makes some of the strongest CBD gummies you can buy without a prescription. These small-but-mighty treats pack a whopping 60mg in each serving. By the way, a serving is just 1 gummy!

Not only are these CBD gummies chock-full of CBD, there’s a long list of supporting cannabinoids in every bite, including CBG, CBN, and more.

With the entourage effect in full swing, users find relief from pain, anxiety, and sleep problems, even on the more severe end. For a great night’s sleep, take about 1 hour before going to bed. R&R also recommends to wait 30 minutes before eating when you’re taking them during the day.

To save money on R&R CBD gummies, be sure to sign up for Subscribe & Save as well as their rewards program. Veterans are in luck and can enjoy a lifetime discount of 25%.

Pros:

Great for pain, anxiety, and sleep

Perfect review score online

Veteran discounts

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 60mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Assorted fruity

What verified users have to say: R&R’s extra-strength CBD gummies are the best-reviewed on our list. They currently enjoy a perfect score of 5.0 based on over 200 verified testimonials.

Buy Now

Best for Stress Relief: CBDistillery Unwind CBD Gummies

You can’t beat the relaxation that these CBD gummies deliver, and we can see why the brand named them ‘Unwind’. In about an hour or less, you’ll feel a calmer state of mind and a lighter sensation in the body.

We recommend taking CBDistillery’s Unwind CBD gummies in the evening after a long, hard day or at night around 1 hour before hitting the sheets. That said, they also do the trick during the day if you’re facing a particularly stressful itinerary.

CBDistillery is an old-school manufacturer out of Colorado that has stayed mission-driven since the beginning. We love their commitment to potent hemp, clean ingredients, and giving back.

And at the end of the day, they make perhaps the most relaxing CBD gummy in the world. Take one and enjoy a more balanced state of being.

Pros:

Vegan

High-rated for anxiety and sleep

Military Discount

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 25mg CBD each

Flavor: Berry

What verified users have to say: From the looks of things, users agree that there’s a level of relaxation you can feel from these potent CBD gummies. Expect for effects to set in about 30 minutes to 1 hour after eating.

Buy Now

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies

Since CBD has gone mainstream, thousands of new products have popped up. But not all CBD oil and CBD gummies, for that matter, are created equal. That’s why we used the following criteria to select the best CBD gummies on the market this year:

CBD Production Process

CBD extract is only as pure as the plants and processes used in its production. Therefore, we only selected CBD gummies whose extract comes from US-grown hemp.

We also required disclosure of the source hemp farming practices, with extra points for sustainable and/or organic operations. All CBD gummies on our list are processed with a clean extraction method, i.e. CO2 or food-grade ethanol.

Verified Reviews

No one wants to waste their time buying a CBD product that doesn’t work. While online reviews are not the end-all-be-all, odds are, if it’s working for the majority of users, it should work for you, too. We scoured verified testimonials in our search for the best CBD gummies and weighted these experiences when evaluating each option.

Laboratory Testing

Any legitimate CBD manufacturer will post third-party laboratory tests to their website to show that their CBD products are safe for consumption. We took it a step further by requiring these tests to be current, as in within the past 6 months.

To qualify for our list, brands had to provide both a cannabinoid profile and a contaminants panel for their CBD gummies, each conducted by an independent lab.

Quality Ingredients

It’s common to see artificial colors and flavors included in the ingredients for CBD gummies. For this list, we did not accept any synthetic ingredients. That means all the CBD gummies on our list are made with quality, all-natural ingredients, with special consideration given to non-GMO and organic ingredients.

What to Look for When Buying CBD

Nowadays, there are more CBD companies than ever and pretty much every product you can think of. How do you narrow it down to what’s best for you?

Now that you know the quality markers to look for from our criteria, you can figure out which CBD product gives you the most bang for your buck. Keep an eye out for the following:

Potency

Before you buy a CBD product, be sure you know the potency. How many milligrams of CBD are there in total? How many milligrams of CBD per serving?

Your CBD dosage level will depend on a few factors, but if you’re new to CBD, the best path forward is to start low and gradually increase. For example, begin at 15-25mg CBD taken once or twice daily. From here, go up until you hit the sweet spot.

What it helps

CBD oil in general is known for its natural benefits, from calming anxiety to relieving pain. If you’re buying CBD to help with a specific issue, it’s a good idea to get a CBD product that targets what you need. These more specific options are specially crafted to offer relief in that area. For example, a CBD product for sleep may have a higher dosage level and/or include other sleep-inducing ingredients, making it more powerful than using CBD alone.

Form

There are tons of CBD products to choose from, the most popular of which are CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, and CBD gummies plus other edibles. For local aches and pains, CBD topicals are a top choice.

Which form of CBD you take will depend on your personal preference. While CBD gummies are a more tasty option, remember that they will take 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect. This is because they must pass through the digestive system. For more rapid absorption, CBD tinctures and CBD vapes are known to take effect within a few minutes.

Flavor

Both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD extracts have a distinct, hemp-like taste. For many, this isn’t an issue, but for some, taking CBD is just plain better when it’s flavored. When you shop, look for all-natural flavoring from fruits and botanicals.

Price

Among the more legit CBD brands, the listed product price doesn’t vary that wildly. However, if you know what you’re doing, you can get that price down a few different ways:

One, always go with the subscribe & save option, even if you’re not sure you’ll order again. Brands let you cancel this anytime, and you’ll get FREE shipping plus a price discount of up to 30%.

Two, join the brand’s rewards program if they have one. With just a few purchases, you can usually earn enough points for a substantial discount or even a free CBD product.

Finally, if you qualify, sign up for a compassionate discount program. Many CBD brands offer this for the military, veterans, first responders, and more. This will usually be a lifelong discount of around 20% off their CBD products.

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol or CBD oil, is a chemical compound that occurs naturally in the Cannabis sativa plant. Unlike marijuana, CBD does not cause intoxication and is considered safe by the World Health Organization.

To get a bit more detailed, CBD is officially classified as a cannabinoid, a phytochemical from hemp that interacts with what’s called the endocannabinoid system. All mammals have an endocannabinoid system, and CBD’s interaction with receptors in this system has been extensively studied to promote a myriad of natural benefits.

Benefits of CBD

Good news– There’s a mountain of evidence to support CBD’s beneficial effect on wellness. That’s because CBD has been heavily scrutinized and put through various scientific studies, surveys, and clinical trials that reveal just how powerful this little cannabinoid is.

According to the published studies and medical surveys we found, here are the different benefits of CBD:

Anti-anxiety

Pain relief

Anti-inflammatory

Promotes better sleep

Antioxidant

Gut health

Brain health

Skin health

Improves mobility issues

And more

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD to choose from. Be sure to check what type of CBD is in your product to get the best experience for you:

Full spectrum CBD: Full spectrum CBD contains the entire array of cannabinoids and terpenes naturally present in the Cannabis sativa plant. This is CBD extract in its purest form. Full-spectrum CBD will contain trace amounts of THC that must be 0.3% or lower by volume, as dictated by federal law.

Broad spectrum CBD: Broad spectrum CBD also contains cannabinoids and/or terpenes besides CBD, except THC. Broad-spectrum CBD is put through an additional filtration step to eliminate THC. These products should contain 0% THC on their lab reports.

CBD isolate: CBD isolate features the CBD cannabinoid in isolate form, with no additional hemp terpenes nor cannabinoids present. CBD isolate products therefore do not have a strong hemp-like flavor or aroma. Remember that anything made with CBD isolate contains 0% THC.

Forms of CBD

CBD now comes in a large variety of forms, the most popular of which include:

CBD tinctures

CBD gummies

CBD edibles

CBD capsules

CBD topicals

CBD skincare

CBD flower

CBD vapes

CBD skincare & beauty

CBD drinks

CBD suppositories

CBD for pets

Side Effects of CBD

By and large, users do not report negative side effects from CBD, especially if they’ve purchased from a reputable manufacturer. However, according to the FDA, the following side effects have occurred: gastrointestinal distress, irritability, and drowsiness.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

CBD was made federally legal with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. However, certain states have chosen to outlaw or restrict certain CBD products, in particular CBD vapes. Rest assured, no legitimate CBD brand like those on our list will ever ship to a state where said product is illegal or restricted.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

We’ve read countless testimonials from CBD users who claim the cannabinoid has been a game changer for their anxiety. However, anxiety disorders are serious medical conditions that should be treated by a medical professional.

Will CBD make me high?

Unlike THC, CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, meaning it will not make you high, no matter how much you take.

Treat your way to better wellness

With top-quality CBD gummies, you can treat your way to better wellness. Why? Each time you take legit CBD from potent hemp plants – this is the case with all the gummies on our list – you’re doing your body and mind a favor. Our bodies already have built-in mechanisms to harness the power of CBD and make us feel better all around.

Enjoy the anti-inflammatory, stress-relieving action in CBD gummies that are all-natural and non-intoxicating! Just be sure to stick with reputable CBD brands like those on our list, so that you’ll always know what you’re getting. Here’s to better wellness, one CBD gummy at a time.