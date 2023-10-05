Best CBD Oil for Pain, Stress, and More

CBD oil — aka cannabidiol — is perhaps one of the natural wellness world’s most important discoveries in the last 20 years.

Although CBD comes from cannabis, it’s not psychoactive and in fact, offers a laundry list of science-backed potential health benefits.

The thing is, there are now so many CBD brands and so many CBD products to choose from, it can be a dizzying experience landing on the right one for you.

Furthermore, inferior CBD oil is a waste of time and money that you want to avoid. That’s why we combed the market for the best CBD oil available this year to help soothe aches, calm anxiety, and much more.

Check out who made our list and stay tuned for more information on how we scrutinized CBD oils and their manufacturers, so you can take this knowledge with you in the future.

Top 5 CBD Oils in 2023

Best CBD Oil in 2023

These are five of our favorite CBD oils to help combat a variety of ailments.

Best Overall: BATCH CALM CBD Oil Tincture

‌

For anxiousness, stress, and whatever ails you, our top spot goes to these calming tinctures created by BATCH.

BATCH is a small operation out of Wisconsin, with enough heart and potent hemp to rival the more established CBD brands.

It all begins with superior hemp genetics, plants bred to contain high levels of CBD and scant levels of THC. From there, BATCH engages in a strictly organic cultivation process, meaning they never use pesticides or anything unnatural.

Whatever the specific reasons behind the effectiveness of BATCH’s CBD, the proof is in the pudding. These tinctures are aptly called CALM, as they seem to nip anxiety in the bud. For a foolproof stress reliever, this is your best bet.

Pros:

Organic ingredients

2 potency options

Made from organic Wisconsin hemp

Great for anxiety and stress

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 1000mg, 3000mg

Flavor: Natural mint

Review Consensus: BATCH’s CALM tinctures are among the most well-reviewed on our list. This CBD oil currently sits at 4.9 of 5 stars, based on over 500 verified reviews. The overarching theme seems to be relief from anxiety and stress.

Shop Now

Best USDA Organic CBD Oil: Aspen Green Extra Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

‌

Finding USDA organic CBD oil used to be a difficult task. USDA organic certification in the hemp world is an arduous process, not to mention expensive.

Aspen Green has stuck with organic purity since the beginning, and they come in hot at #2 for their extremely potent CBD oil that offers great value.

We recommend these CBD oil tinctures for organic purists, but they’re a great value for families and power users as well.

Each bottle contains a staggering 3000mg of full spectrum CBD, making the serving size 100mg. Users who need this much will appreciate the low price per serving, and for those who are at a lower dosage level, you can save big time by taking half a dropper full or less.

We love that Aspen Green’s CBD oil was formulated by a physician and covers the gamut of wellness with its simplicity — just pure, organic CBD oil with powerful results.

Pros:

Certified USDA organic

Very potent

FREE shipping

Physician formulated

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 3000mg

Flavor: Natural, mint, citrus

Review Consensus: Aspen Green’s potent CBD oil boasts over 1,000 verified online reviews, with a current rating of 4.9 out of 5. We especially took note of the large number of users who claim they act extremely fast, reportedly taking effect sometimes in just a few minutes.

Shop Now

‌

We couldn’t make a CBD oil list without including this gem from Tanasi, a company that has put their money where their mouth is in terms of research.

Tanasi partnered with the University of Tennessee and local, organic farmers to come up with a CBD oil that featured the most powerful ratio of cannabinoids. That is a CBD oil that is powerful enough to address any wellness issue head-on, naturally.

The fruits of their labor are these groundbreaking CBD + CBDa tinctures. The largest concentration contains a whopping 3600mg of cannabinoids, or 120mg per serving, which is one of the highest serving sizes we’ve seen outside of medicinal marijuana dispensaries.

In case you didn’t know, CBDa is the ‘mother’ molecule of CBD. It has its own litany of natural benefits, but it’s in the combination with ‘child’ cannabinoid CBD that the magic happens. The synergistic effect promotes overall wellness, and loyal users agree it’s a game changer for natural pain relief and stress relief, as well.

Pros:

Pain relief

Great for sleep

Formulated by university scientists

0% THC

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Strength: 2400mg, 3600mg

Flavor: Natural (unflavored)

Review Consensus: Reviewers consistently mention pain relief they experience with these CBD oil tinctures. We also noticed many who use them for sleep, and overall, it looks like everyone who has purchased has walked away happy.

Shop Now

Best CBD Oil for Sleep: CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture

‌

Regular, deep sleep can be elusive when you’re dealing with stress. But even natural sleep aids can cause dependence, and ultimately leave you right back where you started. Never fear, we think we found the antidote with this magic elixir from CBDfx.

These calming tinctures contain a blend of full spectrum CBD and CBN, another hemp cannabinoid known primarily for its sleep-inducing properties. The only other part of the equation is a unique hemp terpene blend that helps lull you into a naturally sleepy state.

In fact, that’s one of the things we dig about these CBD oil tinctures — they’re really just an expert blend of hemp parts. Nothing more, nothing less than Mother Nature (with a bit of Stevia added for sweetness).

To get a delightful night’s rest, take about 30 minutes before bedtime. If you’re in a bad sleep pattern, these can help you get out of it. Simply take it every night for the best effects. If you don’t get the desired results in a week, try bumping up your dosage.

Pros:

Multiple strengths available

Amazing reviews

Fast-acting

Pleasant taste

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 1000mg, 2000mg, 4000mg, 6000mg

Flavor: Mild citrus

Review Consensus: There are currently over 980 verified reviews for these CBD oil tinctures, with an overall score of 4.9 out of 5 stars. The majority of users take these for stress and sleep, and it looks like most experience better sleep patterns within a few days to a week.

Shop Now

Best for Pain: Mission Farms Full Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil

‌

To complete our list of the world’s best CBD oils, we had to include something with enough power to knock pain on its you-know-what. Mission Farms delivers the goods with this full spectrum delight that delivers fast, anti-inflammatory action you can feel.

In addition to CBD, Mission Farms adds staunch amounts of supporting cannabinoids CBG and CBC. While these are often present naturally in full-spectrum CBD oil, they are not at the same level as these tinctures.

The result is a powerful anti-inflammatory, with even more organic botanicals to support pain relief, including terpenes and pure essential oils.

It’s no wonder Mission Farms’ Max Relieve CBD Oil has glowing reviews, especially for people who suffer from chronic pain. Instead of running to the pharmacy for every ache and pain, keep these in your medicine cabinet for all-natural relief.

Pros:

Powerful anti-inflammatory

FREE shipping

Essential oils

Organic ingredients

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 2000mg

Flavor: Vanilla mint

Review Consensus: Admittedly, the review total online for these CBD tinctures is just shy of 30. However, the Max Relieve CBD Oil currently enjoys a perfect score of 5 out of 5, not something you see every day. According to users, you can expect pain relief within about 30 minutes of ingestion.

Shop Now

How We Picked the Best CBD Oil

Not all CBD oil is of the same caliber. Higher-quality extracts will stand out because of better sourcing, cleaner processing, and other factors. Here are the benchmarks we used in selecting the best CBD oil options:

Production Process

CBD oil production starts at the source, aka the hemp plants themselves. A clean production process means that chemical pesticides are not used. Additionally, there must be a clean extraction method in place, like CO2 or organic ethanol.

Reviews

While CBD affects people differently, we wanted to get a good idea of how most users experienced these products. We sifted through verified testimonials to check on efficacy and value, as well as to alert us to any red flags.

Testing

All legit CBD brands conduct third-party testing on their products. Period. The best ones perform these tests regularly and make them easy to find for consumers. To make our list, we required current, independent lab reports for both potency and purity (aka contaminants).

Quality Ingredients

Finally, if you’re turning to CBD, it’s because you want to go a more natural route. Why muck it up with dicey ingredients? All the CBD oils on our list contain all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, many of which are certified organic.

What to Look For When Buying CBD

If you’re new to CBD, it can be overwhelming to try to figure out the supplement that’s best for you. And while trial and error always helps, going about it this way isn’t exactly budget-friendly. That’s why we’ve included here the major things you should look for to get it right the first time:

Potency

How much CBD is included in each serving? Be sure to look at your packaging and/or the product page of the brand website carefully to make sure you’re getting the potency level you want.

If you’ve never taken CBD before, the best advice is to start low and go slow. You can begin with a serving size of about 25mg CBD, taken once or twice daily. From there, you can slowly adjust until you hit that sweet spot.

Keep in mind that CBD affects people differently, so you may have success with just 25mg, or perhaps you’ll need to double or even triple that to get the effects you want. Experiment with ease, as it’s impossible to overdose on CBD.

What it Helps

CBD has a wide range of therapeutic applications. It’s been shown to help with pain, anxiety, nausea, sleeplessness, and many other issues.

However certain CBD products will be more targeted to specific issues. For example, a CBD oil supplement for sleep might include other functional ingredients like melatonin or GABA. Be sure to look for these additional ingredients and product information from the brand, if you’re looking to target a specific wellness problem.

Besides supporting ingredients, this is where checking verified reviews can help you out as well. If you want CBD oil to help with pain, take a quick look to see if previous users have experienced relief.

Form

These days, CBD comes in practically every form you can think of. You can eat it, drink it, smoke it, the world is your oyster.

Which form of CBD oil you buy will largely depend on personal preference, particularly when it comes to the expected onset of effects.

Keep in mind that the fastest way to get CBD into the bloodstream is to smoke it or vape it. CBD oil tinctures come in second place, as they immediately begin to get absorbed through mucous membranes in your saliva. CBD capsules and CBD edibles like CBD gummies take the longest since they must travel through the digestive system to get absorbed. You can expect these to take effect from 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion.

Flavor

Unflavored CBD oil that’s full spectrum or broad spectrum will have a distinctly ‘hempy’ taste and aroma. If you don’t like that unmistakable cannabis flavor, go with CBD oil that has flavoring added to it. Many CBD oil tinctures feature Stevia, for example, which helps them go down the hatch more easily.

Opportunities to Save

CBD oil isn’t as expensive as it used to be, but it can still be a pricey endeavor, especially if you’re going to take it every day. Luckily, there are a few ways you can get the price down if you know where to look.

First off, consider signing up for the subscribe & save option. CBD brands will let you cancel the subscription at any time, and you’ll get free shipping PLUS a discount of anywhere from 10 to 30 percent off the original price.

Next, if you are a veteran, military, or first responder, check to see if the CBD brand offers a discount. Often, CBD companies will give permanent ‘compassionate discounts’ to these individuals, as well as low-income, disabled, and the chronically ill.

Finally, don’t forget to join the CBD brand’s loyalty program. Nearly all of them offer this, and you’ll get points every time you purchase. Often, you can get something free after just a few months, so it’s worth it.

What is CBD?

CBD is a phytochemical known as a cannabinoid. CBD occurs naturally in the Cannabis sativa plant, also known as hemp. CBD is non-addictive and non-intoxicating, meaning you cannot overdose and it will not get you high.

Benefits of CBD

The natural benefits of CBD are well documented, both in the available scientific literature and the anecdotal testimonials of countless users online. Here are the CBD’s most common uses for wellness issues:

Anti-anxiety

Stress relief

Pain relief

Sleep health

Skin health (fights acne)

Anti-inflammatory

Antispasmodic (effective treatment for seizures)

Anti-nausea

And more…

Types of CBD

Did you know? There are three types of CBD oil:

Full spectrum: Full spectrum CBD oil is CBD in its most unadulterated form. This means there will be additional hemp cannabinoids and terpenes present, including trace amounts of THC.

Broad spectrum: Broad spectrum CBD oil contains CBD plus additional cannabinoids and/or terpenes. However, the THC is removed by an additional filtration process.

CBD isolate: CBD isolate is just what it sounds like CBD with no other hemp terpenes or cannabinoids. Like broad spectrum, CBD isolate contains 0% THC.

Forms of CBD

CBD oil is now available in a variety of forms and products. The most popular include:

CBD oil tinctures

CBD gummies and other edibles

CBD capsules

CBD topicals

CBD drinks

CBD vapes

CBD flower

CBD suppositories

CBD skincare

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

Technically speaking, CBD is legal at the federal level thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill which effectively eliminated non-intoxicating hemp products from the Controlled Substances List. However, the legality of certain CBD products like CBD flower and CBD vapes can vary from state to state.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

CBD has shown tremendous promise in the treatment of anxiety. We see this in the available scientific literature as well as countless testimonials from CBD users themselves. That said, certain anxiety disorders present serious symptoms and are best treated under the guidance of a medical professional.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD will not make you high. Unlike THC and other psychoactive cannabinoids, CBD will not cause intoxication, even when taken in excessive amounts.

Find the best CBD oil for all-natural relief

The best CBD oil will provide all-natural relief and feature cleanly sourced hemp packed with nutrients and potency. Our list includes the best options for 2023 that boast glowing reviews, high value, and most importantly, powerful relief from the most common wellness issues.