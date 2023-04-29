10 Best XXL Blunt Wraps Available Right Now (2023)

Smoking papers is a stoner’s favorite pastime, which is matched by none other than smoking glass. Papers truly are the original way to smoke, though.

There are so many rolling papers, XXL blunt wraps, and cones out there it can be pretty hard to choose between them all. You know how disappointing it is to try a new brand of papers, only to find out they’re complete and utter garbage. Blunts can be even worse when you receive ridiculously dried-out wraps.

As you know, though, once you’ve found good wraps, you’re golden (authentic gold blunt wraps and rolling papers really exist–they’re number five on this list!) Instead of wasting money on wraps you’re unsure of, or dried-out gas station wraps, you definitely want to check out this guide to the best XXL blunt wraps and papers.

If you’re a paper lover, find the best xxl blunt wraps around. You’ll be puff puff passing in no time.

1.

King Palm Hand-Rolled Leaf Wraps

Editor’s Choice

When it comes to rolling papers, there are so many flavors and options that it can be quite overwhelming to make a choice. Oftentimes you’ll come across super funky ones. Just like with potato chips, some of the weird ones are appealing and others are just gross. If you’re adventurous and enjoy trying new flavors and materials, you don’t want to waste money on something you’ll ultimately end up tossing out. Ready to try something funky fresh and awesome? Give palm leaf wraps from King Palm a try.

It sounds weird, you’re right. But it’s actually really smooth. It doesn’t have that nasty manufactured-flavor taste either. Instead, it tastes like toking on some pure bud. It comes in a two-pack set, which leaves you with four delicious papers to smoke. They’re moist, delicious, and roll very well. You definitely don’t want to miss these weird-material XXL blunt wraps.

King Palm also has many options as far as flavors are concerned; yes, you can absolutely buy these with a bit of flavor. But the good news with King Palm cones is that the flavor is VERY SUBTLE, and therefore, significantly more enjoyable than those hyper-fruity flavors you’ll find at your local smoke shop.

Careful: the majority of these are 1G rolls, which King Palm dubs ‘minis’. You can buy the 2G kingsize rolls in quite a few different flavors, though, just make sure they say 2G each.

Pros:

Has a unique, pure taste

Easily fits a ton of bud

Burns very well & slowly

Cons:

May burn too slowly for your taste

2. ZIG Zags

Best Overall XXL Blunt Wraps

Zig Zags are the original flavored blunt wraps. “Hold up! Swisher Sweet cigarillos hold that title.” Close, but no cigar. Swisher Sweets are the original cigarillo….which you then have to empty of tobacco, which often leaves residue. Instead, Zig Zags are the original wraps. They’ve never held tobacco, they’re just clean, awesome blunt wraps.

Rather than spending money at a gas station to purchase these guys, snag a truckload of them. They’re way more economical to purchase online than at a convenience store. Plus, there are a whopping 21 flavors available, so you’re sure to have something new every time. Since the flavors are random, you never know what you’ll receive–adding to the fun of the purchase. No matter what, your lungs and wallet will be happy with your choice to snag the OG blunt wraps.

Price: $29.99 for 60 Wraps

Pros:

Crazy awesome price

Can easily be used with most rolling machines

Incredible selection of flavors

Receive different flavors every time

Cons:

Don’t get to choose flavors

Some flavors can be downright weird

3. Kush Double Platinum Wraps

Best Slow-Burn XXL Blunt Wraps

One of the most disruptive things about smoking papers is how quickly they burn. If you’re not constantly hitting it, you’re wasting bud. It’s literally burning right before your very eyes. But, there’s an easy way to fix that issue. And no, it doesn’t include switching over to glass. Invest in some slow-burning papers. They’re truly the best solution to burning weed too quickly.

These Double Platinum blunt wraps burn so slowly, you’ll wonder why you didn’t try them before. These babies are an incredible price: 50 blunt wraps for less-than-$20. You really can’t beat that deal. Plus, they taste delicious–a strawberry kiwi flavor that will leave you wanting more. They’re fresh, tasty, and super economical. You definitely don’t want to miss these bad boys.

Price: $20.99 for 50 Blunt Wraps

Pros:

Pulls very smoothly

Has a great taste

Burns extremely slow

Incredibly fresh and moist

Cons:

If rolled too tight, it’s hard to hit

Has a slight fruit-punch-flavor

4. Skunk Brand Hemp Wraps

Best Hemp XXL Blunt Wraps

Remember when you were a kid and thought weed smelled like skunk? Well, Skunk Hemp Wraps really plays into that scenario. In fact, it plays into it so much, the skunk on the front actually looks like Pepe Le Pew! For those of you who are too young for Looney Tunes, he was a character on the series who was in love with a cat who looked suspiciously like a skunk.

These wraps come in sets of five, so you end up with 10 wraps in all. Since these are natural hemp wraps, they don’t contain tobacco like a typical blunt wrap. They’re non-tobacco, all-hemp papers. In the same breath, they’re also nicotine-free. These wraps feature “perfect-fold technology”, which essentially makes your rolling experience much easier. Don’t let the skunks be stinky by themselves, cover up the smell with these awesome hemp wraps.

Price: $4.90 for 2 Wraps

Pros:

Extremely moist

Very easy on the lungs

Provide super smooth hits

Cons:

Very strong taste

Sweeter than expected

5. Shine

Best Luxury XXL Pre-Roll

The best way to feel like an absolute boss is to smoke on a gold blunt wrap. Seriously, what makes you feel like more of a rockstar than smoking literal gold? Nothing, I tell you, nothing! Roll up like the truly awesome human being you are and allow yourself to experience an incredible smoke sesh. You already know the name Shine because of their gold joint papers.

If you haven’t tried their king-size papers, though, you’re really missing out. These babies provide one of the best smoking experiences you’ll ever have. Each cone is exquisitely rolled into a perfect funnel, and it’s main material is authentic gold. It can hold up-to-2.5-grams, so you can smoke it all at once or split it in half, although the latter is not recommended. Smoke like a king with the Shine King Pre-Roll.

Price: $9.99 for 1 King-Size Pre-Roll

Pros:

Provides an extremely unique smoking experience

Rips super smoothly

Made of authentic gold

Makes you look like an absolute boss

Cons:

Expensive as all get out

You only receive one

6. Best Original King-Size Rolling Papers

You knew these babies were eventually coming. I mean, a king-size paper and blunt wrap list would be incomplete without some mention of Raw. They’re the name everyone thinks of when discussing rolling papers. Raw has touched the lives of stoners for what seems like forever, and it will continue to do so for years to come. There’s a reason these guys are so well-known: they smoke like a charm every single time.

You’ll receive five booklets of king-size slim, unrefined rolling papers. Each booklet contains 32 papers, so you’re working with a cool 160 papers in total. Some Raws are white in color, but these guys are the typical hemp brown. Of course, they’re made with a slow-burning paper, to ensure your smoking experience extends as long as required.

Price: $5.75 for 160 Papers

Pros:

Provide very smooth hits

Maintain a slow burn

Have virtually no flavor

Super easy-to-roll

Cons:

Don’t fit most rolling machines

May not come with a starter paper

7. Best Reusable XXL Blunt Wrap

What’s the absolute worst part about smoking blunts? Answer: how freaking expensive they are over the course of time. Bud already costs a pretty penny, even if your dispensary has a bomb sale. When you add in the cost of papers, it feels like you’re spending a boat load of money every time you smoke. Stop that! I’ve got you on this one, with a reusable glass blunt.

It sounds a lot like a pipe, and it certainly has a lot of the same qualities you’d encounter in a regular glass piece. The difference, however, is the fact that it’s smoked far more like a blunt than a pipe. Once you learn how to load it–it does take a second to learn–you’ll be ecstatic with your choice. It gives you the same experience you’d have with a blunt…without the cost of blunt wraps every time you want to smoke.

Price: $18.96 for 1 Glass Blunt

Pros:

Super economical over time

Provides big, smooth hits

Phenomenal for traveling

Cons:

Semi-expensive up front

Doesn’t have the same blunt taste

8. Best King-Size Cone Rolling Papers

(Amazon)

You knew these guys were coming. Cones are the best rolling paper invention on the entire planet. They take the hassle out of actually rolling a joint. If you’re like me and still have yet to master the art of rolling after years of practice, a cone makes you look like a pro without having to physically roll like a pro. So, if you have no fine-motor skills, your day is about to get way better.

Yep, Raw was bound to rear its head again. This time, it comes in the form of some dope cone rolling papers. They come with a tip already inserted. Simply push greens into the cone shape, pack it down slightly (or don’t), and twist off the top. You’ll have a sleek, professional-looking joint every. Single. Time.

Price: $24.69 (5 percent off MSRP) for 100 Cones

Pros:

Crazy easy-to-roll

Incredible price

Fits about 1.5 grams

Hits very smoothly

Cons:

Doesn’t come with packing straws

Because they’re pre-rolled, a few may be slightly wrinkled

9. Best Natural King Rolling Papers: Beamer Pure Hemp Unbleached Brown King Size Natural Rolling Papers

Smoking in any capacity affects your lungs. Regardless of if you vape, smoke tobacco, or bud, your lungs will be getting a major workout. You can do them a solid and smoke with the most natural rolling papers possible. They should contain no additives, shouldn’t be bleached, and should absolutely be unrefined.

Check, check, and check, Beamer Pure Hemp Unbleached Brown King Size Natural Rolling Papers perfectly embody the spirit and intent of natural wraps. Each wrap is completely unique and provides a very airy smoking experience. In addition to six amazing wraps, you’ll also receive filters, a water mist moistener (so you don’t have to get your spit all over the wrap), and a sticker. You’re set and ready to smoke with these bad boys, just add bud.

Price: $8.54 for 198 King Size Rolling Papers

Pros:

Extremely natural flavor

Provides incredibly smooth hits

Burn very slowly

Super easy-to-roll

Cons:

Don’t work well with rollers

May require the mist to properly seal

10. Best Variety Pack of XXL Blunt Wraps

Yep, these are the same Juicy Jay rolling papers you know and love. And yes, they have the same rich, incredible taste as the joint papers. The famous rapper wouldn’t release a lame blunt wrap, no he’s all about producing the best blunt wraps on the planet, and baby, he did not disappoint. Juicy Jays come in a wide variety of flavors, each of which is unique and delicious.

This set of wraps comes with six packs, filled with two wraps, totaling 11 blunts wraps. It’s a surprise every time, so you never know what you’ll receive. Not only is this the best way to try new flavors without having to choose them, but it also lets you experience the oldies-but-goodies. If you’re looking to try a new brand of blunt wraps, you definitely want to try the Juicy Jays.

Price: $11.99 for 12 Blunt Wraps

Pros:

Great price

Extremely easy-to-roll

Burn super slowly

Cons:

Glue strip may be finicky

Don’t get to choose flavors – it’s a surprise

