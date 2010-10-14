Randy Couture To Host Charity Poker Tournament

Former UFC champion Randy Couture is set to host the third-annual “Operation All In” poker tournament on Saturday, October 30.

The event will serve as a fundraising opportunity to benefit the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, which was created by Randy and Kim Couture to honor military veterans, while also creating awareness for those who were wounded in the war on terror.

The fundraiser, which is set for Las Vegas, Nevada at 2 p.m. on that Saturday, has a long list of notable participants, including mixed martial artists such as Martin Kampmann, Gray Maynard, and Ryan Couture. However, there will also be some top competition from the poker world present at the event, as poker superstars Howard Lederer, Dutch Boyd, and Layne Flack.

Along with the poker tournament and auctions, the event will also feature several other reasons to attend, including autograph sessions, raffle prizes, and pot sweeteners. Those finishing in the top 20 of the tournament will receive valuable prizes, while the top spot takes home $10,000.

Given the time of year, the dress code of the event includes Halloween costumes, if one is so inclined. Casual dress is also acceptable. You must be 21 years of age to participate.