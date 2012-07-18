Frankie Edgar 155 Reasons Video Series, Episode 2

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar suffered his first loss since 2008 when he dropped a very close decision to Ben Henderson at UFC 144 in Japan. While the New Jersey native thought he did enough to win the fight, he’s not sitting around feeling sorry for himself. And despite the public opinion that he should move down a weight class, Edgar is hard at work preparing for his UFC 150 rematch with Ben Henderson for the lightweight title. “155 Reasons” is an intimate look into the life of a former champion working to get his belt back. Check out Episode 2 that covers how it all began.

