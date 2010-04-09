All Fighters Make Weight For Saturday’s UFC 112

Join us at 8 a.m. ET for live coverage of UFC 112 fighter weigh-ins from Abu Dhabi.

UFC 112 takes place Saturday and marks the first UFC show held in the Middle East. The card is headlined by two championship main events: Anderson Silva defending the middleweight title against Demian Maia, and B.J. Penn putting his lightweight championship on the line against Frankie Edgar. Legendary former welterweight champ Matt Hughes also faces the charismatic Renzo Gracie in Gracie’s anticipated UFC debut.

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jon Madsen (252) vs. Mostapha Al Turk (235)

Paul Kelly (156) vs. Matt Veach (155)

Damarques Johnson (170) vs. Brad Blackburn (170)

Nick Osipczak (170) vs. Rick Story (169)

Paul Taylor (155) vs. John Gunderson (154)

Phil Davis (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (205)

MAIN CARD

Kendall Grove (185) vs. Mark Munoz (185)

Terry Etim (154) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (156)

Renzo Gracie (171) vs. Matt Hughes (170)

Frankie Edgar (154) vs. B.J. Penn (155)

Demian Maia (184) vs. Anderson Silva (185)