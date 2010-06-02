The MMA Daily Recap: 6/2/10

The MMA Daily Recap: June 2, 2010

Scott Keith continues his “Smark Rant” series, this time he goes over UFC 36: Worlds Collide. The main event saw Josh Barnett defeat heavyweight champion Randy Couture by 2nd round TKO.

The UFC marketing machine is full effect for UFC 115. Check out this video that focuses on the two main event participants, Chuck Liddell and Rich Franklin.

Former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver was given his release from the WEC this weekend. Pulver was a true pioneer for the lighter weight fighters who had a difficult time finding work until Pulver showed the world how exciting they could be.

Spike TV has announced plans to show two preliminary bouts leading up to the historic UFC 116 pay-per-view. Kendall Grove and Goran Relijic will mix it up in a middleweight contest while heavyweights Brendan Schaub and Chris Tuschscherer will meet in the other televised bout.

Get to know the man who has helped elevate Kenny Florian and Brock Lesnar’s boxing game to a whole new level. Boston native Peter Welch took some time out of his day to speak with Heavy’s Brian D’Souza.

Amilcar Alves will make his UFC debut against Mike Pierce at UFC 118 in August. A training partner of WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, Alves hasn’t lost since 2007 and is 11-1 overall.

MMA news from friends of Heavy MMA:

Kid Nate of Bloody Elbow breaks down Rashad Evans game plan from UFC 114.

In a video interview with Fight Magazine, Chael Sonnen takes aim at Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida and the rest of the UFC light heavyweight division.

Josh Thomson Hijacks Lyle Beerbohm’s Trash-Talk Thread from MiddleEasy

Urijah Faber to move to 135 pounds from CagePotato

Ben Fowlkes of MMA fighting talks Leonard Garcia and The Korean Zombie’s trip to Denny’s.

In an interview with Tatame, Jose Aldo believes his next opponent will be Manny Gamburyan.

One Flew Over the M-1 Nest: Affliction Countersues M-1 Global from WatchKalibRun.

If you didn’t already like Wanderlei Silva enough, here’s another reason why he’s awesome.

Lots of guys won’t be able to fight for a while due to medical suspension from Five Ounces of Pain.