Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Sobral Set For December

A light heavyweight match up between former UFC superstars Renato “Babalu” Sobral and Dan Henderson is set as the headliner for “Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu” this December.

MMAjunkie.com reported the match up, along with confirming that Herschel Walker will make his return to the cage on the card.

Henderson is coming off a disappointing showing against former middleweight champion Jake Shields, dropping a unanimous decision loss after nearly ending the fight early with an impressive and dominant first round. The fight was his first since leaving the UFC after his contract with the promotion was up and a new deal could not be worked out.

Meanwhile, Sobral’s last bout was also not at light heavyweight. The Brazilian dropped a few pounds to take on Robbie Lawler in a 195-pound catchweight tilt, one which he won by unanimous decision. The bout was his first since losing his light heavyweight title to Gegard Mousasi at “Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg”.

The third member of the card thus far, former NFL running back and still phenomenal athlete Herschel Walker will return in to the cage for his second professional contest. Walker walked through Greg Nagy in his Strikeforce debut, earning a technical knockout in the third round.

“Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu” is set for St. Louis, Missouri’s Scottrade Center on December 4. The card will be broadcast live on Showtime, free to all subscribers.