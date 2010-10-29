Heavyweight Gabriel Gonzaga Released By The UFC

UFC heavyweight Gabriel Gonzaga has received his walking papers from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Gonzaga announced the news via Twitter.

Gonzaga’s decision to brawl instead of fighting to his strengths undoubtedly triggered his release, as the heavyweight has struggled with his consistency. In his latest bout, the Brazilian dropped a unanimous decision to Brendan Schaub at last weekend’s UFC 121. Prior to that, Junior dos Santos handily disposed of him with a devastating knockout.

Gonzaga made waves in the division earlier in his career with a title bout with legend Randy Couture. Couture, as he has done so many times, put on an impressive and surprising performance, earning the heavyweight title and sending Gonzaga back in the ranks. He never recovered from that and could not seem to regain the consistency and dominance he had attained during his run to the title, including the head kick he earned of Mirko Filipovic and his first round submission over Carmelo Marrero.