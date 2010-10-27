Pierson vs. Riddle, Natal vs. Bongfeldt On Tap For UFC 124

Two preliminary card match ups are in place for UFC 124 this December.

The first match up, a middleweight contest between Rafael Natal and Jesse Bongfeldt, was made official today by the UFC.

In the other bout, Matt Riddle has been given a new opponent after T.J. Waldburger was forced out of their contest. He will now be welcoming UFC newcomer Sean Pierson to the Octagon.

The fights will be two of the six making up the undercard for “UFC 124: St. Pierre vs. Koscheck II”. They join the likes of Mark Bocek, Dustin Hazelett, Joe Doerksen, and Dan Miller as a part of the early action.

The December 11 card, which features a welterweight title fight between champion Georges St. Pierre and Josh Koscheck, along with four other fights to complete the main card, is set for Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.