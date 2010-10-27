UFC 121 Salaries, Attendance, and Live Gate

UFC 121 is in the books after a main card filled with decisions, but it was topped off with an incredible performance by the new champion Cain Velasquez in front of a packed house at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The event marked the fourth time the UFC put on an event at the venue, and 14,856 people attended to watch the crowning of the first Mexican heavyweight champion. The live gate of the event was also very solid, as it rang up to $2,237,070.
Both figures were reported earlier today by MMAjunkie.com. There is no word as of yet on the pay-per-view numbers.
The nearly 15,000 people who attended the event live witnessed history, as Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar after the former champion came out bull rushing a challenger who was far too technical for him to handle. However, even after the beating Lesnar recieved, the formerly titled “baddest man on the planet” still walked away with the top earnings, raking in $400,000.
Meanwhile, Velasquez took home a solid $200,000, including a $100,000 win bonus, co-main event winner Jake Shields took home $150,000, and Tito Ortiz, who lost a unanimous decision to Matt Hamill, earned $250,000. The lone other notable payout went to Diego Sanchez, whose unanimous decision victory over Paulo Thiago earned him $100,000.
The total fighter payouts can be found below, as first reported by MMAjunkie.com.
Cain Velasquez: $200,000
Brock Lesnar: $400,000
Jake Shields: $150,000
Martin Kampmann: $27,000
Diego Sanchez: $100,000
Paulo Thiago: $18,000
Matt Hamill: $58,000
Tito Ortiz: $250,000
Brendan Schaub: $20,000
Gabriel Gonzaga: $67,000
Court McGee: $30,000
Ryan Jensen: $10,000
Tom Lawlor: $20,000
Patrick Cote: $21,000
Daniel Roberts: $16,000
Mike Guymon: $8,000
Sam Stout: $32,000
Paul Taylor: $16,000
Chris Camozzi: $16,000
Dongi Yang: $8,000
Jon Madsen: $16,000
Gilbert Yvel: $30,000