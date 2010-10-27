UFC 121 Salaries, Attendance, and Live Gate

UFC 121 is in the books after a main card filled with decisions, but it was topped off with an incredible performance by the new champion Cain Velasquez in front of a packed house at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The event marked the fourth time the UFC put on an event at the venue, and 14,856 people attended to watch the crowning of the first Mexican heavyweight champion. The live gate of the event was also very solid, as it rang up to $2,237,070.

Both figures were reported earlier today by MMAjunkie.com. There is no word as of yet on the pay-per-view numbers.

The nearly 15,000 people who attended the event live witnessed history, as Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar after the former champion came out bull rushing a challenger who was far too technical for him to handle. However, even after the beating Lesnar recieved, the formerly titled “baddest man on the planet” still walked away with the top earnings, raking in $400,000.

Meanwhile, Velasquez took home a solid $200,000, including a $100,000 win bonus, co-main event winner Jake Shields took home $150,000, and Tito Ortiz, who lost a unanimous decision to Matt Hamill, earned $250,000. The lone other notable payout went to Diego Sanchez, whose unanimous decision victory over Paulo Thiago earned him $100,000.

The total fighter payouts can be found below, as first reported by MMAjunkie.com.

Cain Velasquez: $200,000

Brock Lesnar: $400,000

Jake Shields: $150,000

Martin Kampmann: $27,000

Diego Sanchez: $100,000

Paulo Thiago: $18,000

Matt Hamill: $58,000

Tito Ortiz: $250,000

Brendan Schaub: $20,000

Gabriel Gonzaga: $67,000

Court McGee: $30,000

Ryan Jensen: $10,000

Tom Lawlor: $20,000

Patrick Cote: $21,000

Daniel Roberts: $16,000

Mike Guymon: $8,000

Sam Stout: $32,000

Paul Taylor: $16,000

Chris Camozzi: $16,000

Dongi Yang: $8,000

Jon Madsen: $16,000

Gilbert Yvel: $30,000