WEC 51: Aldo vs. Gamburyan Draws 486,000 Viewers

Thursday night’s broadcast of “WEC 51: Aldo vs. Gamburyan” on Versus drew an average audience of 486,000 viewers.

The ratings make the card the most successful Versus event since WEC 46 and give the promotion a nice rebound from the past two events that brought in well under 300,000 viewers. The average household rating for the main card broadcast came in at a respectable 0.49.

WEC 51 featured a featherweight championship bout between title-holder Jose Aldo and Manny Gamburyan, which ended with a vicious knockout by the champ. Also on the card, Donald Cerrone gained revenge over his nemesis Jamie Varner in the evening’s co-main event, while Miguel Torres recovered from a pair of losses with a submission victory over Charlie Valencia.

Check out all the things we learned following WEC 51.