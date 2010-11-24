Additional Tickets Released For Highly Anticipated UFC 124

Due to the major success in ticket sales for next month’s “UFC 124: St. Pierre vs. Koscheck II“, the UFC has elected to release a limited number of additional tickets for the event.

The card features a welterweight championship tilt between Georges St. Pierre and Josh Koscheck and is set for the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on December 11. The match up has garnered quite a bit of attention due to the feud between the fighters that has clearly been displayed throughout “The Ultimate Fighter: Team GSP vs. Team Koscheck“.

“The fans are really fired up for this fight,” UFC President Dana White stated in a press release earlier today. “Josh Koscheck’s mission is to take the world title from Georges St. Pierre in front of his hometown crowd in Montreal. With such high demand, we released additional tickets and expect Bell Centre to be electric on December 11.”

The additional tickets have been priced at $75 and $100 and can be purchased at the venue’s box office, by phone, or at http://www.evenko.ca.