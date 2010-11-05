Condit vs. Lytle Possible For February At UFC 127

A welterweight bout between Chris Lytle and Carlos Condit is reportedly in the works for this coming February.

Joe Ferraro announced the news earlier today over at Showdown.ca for UFC 126. However, Condit’s manager Malki Kawa made it clear via Twitter that February 5 was not the date. It appears now that the second event that month will be the one to feature the contest at the unannounced February 27 event.

Lytle has hit a hot streak after years of inconsistency and is fresh off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Matt Serra. The victory extended his winning streak to four and he now finds himself knocking at the door of the top tier of the 170lbs weight class.

Condit, like Lytle, has put together several nice victories in a row. His last contest, the co-main event of UFC 120, featured a brilliant knockout victory for the former WEC champion against Dan Hardy. The victory followed two consecutive decision wins over Rory MacDonald and Jake Ellenberger.

The bout is likely for UFC 127, which is set for Sydney, Australia on February 27. In all likelihood, if the fight goes through, it will find a slot on the main card.