DREAM Announces Fernandes vs. Takaya For December 31

DREAM featherweight champion Bibiano Fernandes has an opponent for the New Year’s Eve show, “Dynamite!! 2010”.

The promotion announced today that Hiroyuki Takaya will have the next shot at the champion and an opportunity at redemption.

Fernandes and Takaya battled through the 2009 Featherweight Grand Prix all the way to the championship. At DREAM 11, Fernandes came away with a very close split-decision victory to earn the 145lbs belt, which he has since defended one time, earning a split-decision victory over Joachim Hansen at DREAM 13.

Meanwhile, Takeya has stayed quite busy after losing the narrow decision in 2009. Following the loss, he returned at “Dynamite!! 2009” where he lost via technical knockout to Michihiro Omigawa. Takeya turned things around in 2010, however, winning two consecutive bouts, both by knockout, against Joachim Hansen and Chase Beebe at DREAM 14 and DREAM 16, respectively.

DREAM’s annual year-end show is set for December 31 in Saitama, Japan at the Saitama Super Arena. No other bouts have been confirmed by the promotion as of this date, but a light heavyweight fight between Gegard Mousasi and Jerome Le Banner has been rumored. Melvin Manhoef is expected to return on the card.