Jon Fitch vs. Jake Ellenberger Likely For UFC 126

A welterweight bout between contender Jon Fitch and rising threat Jake Ellenberger is reportedly in the works for UFC 126 next February.

MMAjunkie.com reported the news earlier today after speaking with sources close to the event.

Fitch, who is the best welterweight not named Georges St. Pierre in the opinions of many, has been very dominant over his 14-fight career in the UFC. The former top contender has compiled a record of 13-1, with his only loss coming to St. Pierre, and is currently on a five-fight winning streak, including his victory over Thiago Alves at UFC 117 last August.

Unlike his upcoming opponent, Ellenberger is rather inexperienced in the UFC with only three fights under his belt. However, the 28-fight veteran has risen through the ranks of the division with an impressive performance in his loss to Carlos Condit and with the two knockouts he followed up with. A true powerhouse, Ellenberger has finished 15 of his fights via knockout, while only going the distance on three occasions.

The welterweight contest is set for the main card of UFC 126 on February 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is set to be headlined by a middleweight title bout featuring champion Anderson Silva and top contender Vitor Belfort. A light heavyweight match up between Forrest Griffin and Rich Franklin is also likely.