Pat Barry vs. Joey Beltran Set For UFN 23

A heavyweight tilt between Pat Barry and Joey Beltran is in the works for “Ultimate Fight Night 23” this January.

MMAjunkie.com reported the news earlier today.

Barry is coming off a disappointing loss to his hero Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic at UFC 115, which followed up his biggest MMA win to date against Antoni Hardonk at UFC 104. By the time he steps back into the cage, six months will have passed since his UFC 115 loss.

Meanwhile, Beltran, who debuted against Rolles Gracie at UFC 109 with a technical knockout victory over a entirely overmatched opponent, dropped his last fight to Matt Mitrione at UFC 119 via unanimous decision. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak in the UFC and pushed Beltran’s record to 12-4 overall (2-1 in the UFC).

“UFC Fight Night 23” is set to be the promotion’s second “Fight for the Troops” event and features a lightweight bout between Evan Dunham and Kenny Florian. The card also features another lightweight bout between Yves Edwards and Melvin Guillard. The event is slated for January 22 at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas and will likely broadcast on Spike TV.