Radach vs. St. Preux Official For Strikeforce This Weekend

A light heavyweight bout between Ovince St. Preux and Benji Radach is official for “Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu”.

The promotion announced the match up earlier today.

A University of Tennessee football player, St. Preux last fought at “Strikeforce: Challengers 12” this November, earning a unanimous decision victory over Antwain Britt on the main card. At 8-4 as a mixed martial artist, St. Preux has earned victories in his last five fights, including a knockout win over Jason Day under the Evolution Fighting Championships banner this past July.

Unlike his upcoming opponent, Radach has been out of action throughout 2010. His last bout, a knockout loss to Scott Smith, came last April at “Strikeforce: Shamrock vs. Diaz”. The loss pushed his record to 21-5, which includes wins over Murilo Rua and Gerald Harris.

The bout replaces a heavyweight tilt that has since been cancelled, as Herschel Walker’s injury has forced the removal of his bout against Scott Carson. The December 4 card features a main event between UFC veterans Dan Henderson and Renato Sobral.