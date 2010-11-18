Rolles Gracie Signs On With Shine Fights

Heavyweight submission ace Rolles Gracie has signed on with Shine Fights, joining the promotion’s heavyweight roster.

The promotion announced the addition earlier today.

Gracie got off to a very hot start in the sport, utilizing his submission prowess to compile a 3-0 record in his first three bouts. However, after three first round stoppages, Gracie’s UFC debut in February of 2010 displayed the inability to make the jump to the highest ranks. At UFC 109, he faced off against Joey Beltran in what was each fighter’s first stand in the Octagon. Beltran effortlessly avoided the ground game and outworked Gracie for two rounds, before finishing off his exhausted opponent in the third.

Since that fight, Gracie has yet to compete again in mixed martial arts, and Shine Fights seems happy to have him.

“Rolles Gracie is one of the best grapplers in the world,” Shine Fights COO Jason Chambers stated in today’s press release. “He is consistently working on developing his game and he is ready to show his true capabilities in (the) ring. If there is one thing that history has taught us, is that an in shape, ready to go Gracie is a very dangerous thing.”

Gracie’s opponent is yet to be named, and the date of his debut has yet to be disclosed. The promotion expects to have an announcement shortly.