UFC 125: Mike Brown vs. Diego Nunes Official

A featherweight tilt between Mike Brown and Diego Nunes is official for UFC 125 this January.

The promotion announced the match up on Tuesday.

Brown, who had major success in the WEC prior to losing his belt to Jose Aldo back in 2009, earned a technical knockout victory over Cole Province in his final bout with the promotion at WEC 51. The victory was a successful rebound after being brutally knocked out by Manny Gamburyan at WEC 48.

Meanwhile, Nunes is coming off a pair of wins over Tyler Toner and Raphael Assuncao at WEC 51 and WEC 49, respectively. The two decision victories pushed his record to an impressive 4-1 with the promotion. His lone loss under the WEC banner came against featherweight contender L.C. Davis at WEC 44.

The featherweight tilt is set for January 1 at UFC 125 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a lightweight title bout between champion Frankie Edgar and top contender Gray Maynard, who is the lone man to ever defeat Edgar. The card also features featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who puts his belt on the line against top contender Josh Grispi.