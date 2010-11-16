UFC Poker Tournament Gives Fans Shot At UFC 124 Trip

The World Series of Poker may have wrapped up its 2010 season earlier this month, but now the Ultimate Fighting Championship is getting in on the poker action with a tournament this evening that will earn the top player an exhilarating opportunity next month.

Tonight on UFC Poker at 10 p.m. ET, fans will have a chance to play for a free trip to Montreal this December to enjoy UFC 124 live at the Bell Centre. The top prize comes in at a value of $4,500; a more than generous deal considering the free sign-up.

UFC 124 is set for December 11 in Montreal, Canada and features the highly anticipated rematch between Georges St. Pierre and Josh Koscheck. The card also includes a heavyweight clash between Sean McCorkle and Stefan Struve, along with a welterweight tilt between former top contender Thiago Alves and John Howard.