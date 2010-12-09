Abu Dhabi May Not Serve As UFC 128 Host

UFC 128, which is set for Abu Dhabi, may need to find a new location.

Accoring the UFC President Dana White, the event will happen, but the United Arab Emirates could possibly not end up hosting.

The event, which is rumored for this upcoming March, would serve as the UFC’s second event in Abu Dhabi, following UFC 112, which took place earlier this year and featured a UFC lightweight championship between B.J. Penn and Frankie Edgar, as well as a middleweight title affair between Anderson Silva and Demian Maia.

A light heavyweight bout between Tito Ortiz and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira is currently being rumored as one of the contests to be featured at UFC 128. In what will likely serve as the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua is expected to return to action against former champion Rashad Evans.