Gustafsson vs. Te Huna In The Works For UFC 127

A light heavyweight bout between James Te Huna and Alexander Gustafsson is in the works for UFC 127 this February.

“Fighters Only” was the first to report the match up earlier today.

Gustafsson debuted with the promotion at UFC 105 against Jared Hamman last year, earning a vicious knockout in the opening minute of the bout. However, the Swedish fighter failed to build upon his hot start with the promotion, losing to Phil Davis at UFC 112 via submission. He has managed to rebound from the loss, which was the first of his career, by dominating Cyrille Diabate at UFC 120.

While Gustafsson has stayed rather busy since his debut with the UFC, Te Huna is yet to return to the Octagon since his first fight with the promotion. In his debut, the New Zealand native earned a technical knockout victory over Igor Pokrajac at UFC 110, pushing his record as a professional to 12-4.

The bout joins the UFC 127 card that is set for Sydney, Australia’s Acer Arena on February 26. A welterweight tilt between contenders B.J. Penn and Jon Fitch will serve as the main event of the evening, while a lightweight bout between George Sotiropoulos and Dennis Siver will also be featured on the main card.