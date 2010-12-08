Sanchez vs. Kampmann In The Works For UFC On Versus 3

A welterweight bout between Martin Kampmann and Diego Sanchez is expected to serve as the main event of “UFC on Versus 3.”

MMAjunkie.com reported the bout earlier today.

Kampmann is coming off a disappointing loss to UFC newcomer and former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields at UFC 121 this past October. The loss ended a two-fight winning streak that included victories over Paulo Thiago and Jacob Volkmann at UFC 115 and UFC 108, respectively. Prior to that, Kampmann was brutalized by Paul Daley at UFC 103, losing via technical knockout.

Like his upcoming opponent, Sanchez also defeated the aforementioned Thiago recently. At UFC 121, Sanchez defeated the Brazilian via unanimous decision. The victory was a successful rebound from his disappointing and one-sided decision loss to John Hathaway at UFC 114 this past May.

Little details have come with this announcement, as “UFC on Versus 3” is yet to land a location or date. The event, which will broadcast on Versus, follows “UFC on Versus 2”, which featured light heavyweight phenomenon Jon Jones, who defeated Vladimir Matyushenko in the opening round of their August bout.