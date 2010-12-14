Strikeforce 2010 Awards Voting Underway

A few weeks after the 2010 Fighters Only World MMA Awards, Strikeforce is getting in on the award show action.

At Strikeforce.com, fans have the opportunity to determine which fighters deserve the attention for such awards as “Knockout of the Year”, “Submission of the Year”, and “Rising Star of the Year”.

For the best knockout of 2010, Robbie Lawler has been nominated for his finish over Matt Lindland this month, along with his incredibly comeback victory against Melvin Manhoef. The other two nominees include Sarah Kaufman and Paul “Semtex” Daley.

Meanwhile, for the top submission of the year, Fabricio Werdum is the most likely to take home the award for his first round submission over Fabricio Werdum, while he is also nominated for “Upset of the Year” and will likely win that as well. Other nominees for top submission include Roger Gracie, Ryan Couture, and Marloes Coenen.

Head over to Strikeforce.com to support the fighters deserving of awards after an action-packed 2010 for the promotion. The voting is currently underway and the awards will be announced at the end of this month.