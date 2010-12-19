UFC 124 Medical Suspensions Issued To All 22 Fighters

“UFC 124: St. Pierre vs. Koscheck II” medical suspensions were issued today with all 22 fighters receiving a suspension from The Quebec Athletic Commission.

MMAJunkie.com reported the news earlier today.

Main event fighter Josh Koscheck, who lost a one-sided unanimous decision to welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre at last Saturday’s event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, topped the list with a 60 day suspension. The only other fighter to be issued a suspension at that length of time was lightweight Joe Stevenson, who was knocked out cold on the preliminary card in his bout against Mac Danzig. The man who defeated Koscheck, St. Pierre, was given a 28-day suspension.

Meanwhile, Dan Miller and Joe Doerksen, who fought to a split-decision that went the New Jersey native’s way, were each suspended for 45 days, as was Sean Pierson. All other suspensions were for 30 days or less, including Thiago Alves‘ 21-day suspension, Ricardo Almeida’s 14-day suspension, and Jim Miller‘s 7-day suspension.