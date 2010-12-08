Wanderlei Silva Autograph Signing Set For This Weekend

For those in Montreal this weekend, PRIDE legend and current UFC middleweight Wanderlei Silva will be holding a pair of autograph signings this Friday and Saturday.

Xyience, the makers of Xenergy, announced the news earlier today.

The autograph sessions will take place at two Popeye’s locations in Montreal, including the Popeye’s Brossard and the Popeye’s Montreal locations on December 10 and 11, respectively.

“Wanderlei is an MMA legend with an extensive list of accolades, yet his reverence for MMA fans just continues to grow,” stated Gus Prokos, Xyience’s vice president of sales for Canada, earlier today. “In the two years we’ve been working with Wanderlei, we’ve witnessed the great impact he has on his fans and on our Xenergy drinkers.”

Silva, whose legendary status is derived from success during his career in PRIDE and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, last fought at UFC 110 in Australia, defeating Michael Bisping by unanimous decision. Silva, always a fan favorite, has been working with Xyience since 2008.

“The people in Montreal always make my visits very special,” Silva stated in today’s press release. “They have a great passion for the sport and I always look forward to meeting fans and learning why they love MMA and the UFC.”

“I am a professional athelte and they are fans, but what we have in common is a great love of mixed martial arts. I want to thanks Xyience and Popeye’s for this great opportunity to meet with fans in Montreal.”