WEC 53 Replay Airs On Versus This Evening

If you missed the crazy final installment from the ever-exciting World Extreme Cagefighting from Thursday night, you are in luck.

Tonight at 11 p.m. ET on Versus, the “WEC 53: Henderson vs. Pettis” replay will be aired, bringing back all the action from this past week’s event.

The card featured a lightweight title bout between champion Benson Henderson and top contender Anthony Pettis in what was a five-round war for the WEC lightweight title and the first shot at the UFC champion following Frankie Edgar‘s title defense against Gray Maynard at UFC 125. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors, displayed the heart of each lightweight, and even featured the “Showtime Special”, an absurd, off-the-wall head kick by Pettis that nearly ended the fight in the last round.

Also on the card, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz took on top contender Scott Jorgensen in a fight that went all five frames and displayed the dominant striking of one of the participants, while Donald Cerrone and Chris Horodecki battled through a close first round, only to see the competitive fight end in a finish in the second. A featherweight bout between Bart Palaszewski and Kamal Shalorus opened up the evening’s action with a close three round bout.

Tune in to Versus this evening to catch all the action you may have missed, or to simply watch the final WEC card for a second time.