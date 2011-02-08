“UFC Prelims” Set Record With 2 Million Viewers

Last Saturday’s “UFC Prelims” broadcast scored a series-high 2 million viewers.

Heavy.com obtained the ratings from Spike TV officials on Tuesday morning.

The show topped the former record of 1.7 million viewers. which belonged to UFC 109 last February. The UFC 126 Prelims show featured two bouts: Donald Cerrone vs. Paul Kelly and Chad Mendes vs. Michihiro Omigawa. Cerrone and Mendes picked up wins.

The broadcast earned a 1.2 rating with a 1.7 among men 18-49.

