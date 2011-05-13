UFC 131 Fight Card: Einemo Now Meets Herman

Einemo faces Herman at UFC 131

UFC heavyweights Jon Olav Einemo and Dave Herman will face off at UFC 131 in their UFC debuts.

UFC officials announced the news earlier today.

Einemo was originally expected to meet heavyweight contender Shane Carwin on the card, but when Brock Lesnar pulled out of the main event yesterday, Carwin was moved to the featured bout opposite Junior dos Santos. Einemo last competed in 2006 when he submitted James Thompson via submission.

Since the last time Einemo participated in a mixed martial arts fight, Herman has fought a total of 22 times. In fact, Herman had not fought professionally prior to Einemo’s aforementioned victory over Thompson. Herman was originally expected to meet Joey Beltran on the card.

Herman has been replaced by Aaron Rosa, who will now meet Beltran at the June event.

Following the shuffling of fighters, UFC 131 is once again set for June 11 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The card will feature the aforementioned heavyweight clash between Carwin and dos Santos, while Einemo and Herman will also meet on the pay-per-view portion of the event.