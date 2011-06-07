UFC 131 Prelims Set For Facebook, YouTube

Facebook and YouTube streams set for UFC 131

Five preliminary bouts will stream live via Facebook and YouTube this Saturday night at UFC 131.

The event is set for Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and the main card will broadcast live on pay-per-view. The final two preliminary bouts will broadcast live on Spike TV.

The five fights that will make up the Facebook stream include Krzysztof Soszysnki vs. Mike Mazzenzio, Nick Ring vs. James Head, and Dustin Poirier vs. Jason Young. The first two bouts of the stream will be Darren Elkins vs. Michihiro Omigawa and Joey Beltran vs. Aaron Rosa.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is making a habit of airing entire events. The promotion also gave fans the opportunity to watch every fight from UFC 130, utilizing Facebook, Spike TV, and pay-per-view. This marks the first time YouTube will stream preliminary fights.