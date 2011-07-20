Beltran vs. Miocic Announced For UFC 136

Beltran vs. Miocic official for UFC 136

UFC heavyweights Joey Beltran and Stipe Miocic are prepared to meet at UFC 136 in Houston this fall.

UFC officials announced the match up earlier today.

Beltran picked up a much-needed win in his last fight after losing two straight contests to Matt Mitrione and Pat Barry. He defeated Aaron Rosa via technical knockout at UFC 131 this June to end the skid and improve his UFC record to 3-2.

While Beltran has five fights inside the Octagon, his upcoming opponent has yet to fight under the UFC banner. Miocic began his career in February 2010 and has gone on to win every one of his contests via stoppage, including a June submission that won him the NAAFS heavyweight title.

UFC 136 is set for Houton, Texas on October 8 and features the third bout between UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and top contender Gray Maynard. Also on the card, featherweight champion Jose Aldo will look to defend his belt in the co-main event against Kenny Florian.