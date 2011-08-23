UFC 137 Preliminary Special Set For Spike TV

Spike TV to broadcast final two UFC 137 prelim bouts

The UFC and Spike TV are back at it again, as UFC 137 is the latest card to receive a preliminary special on the cable channel.

The preliminary card bouts set for Spike have yet to be announced, but the two likely front-runners to air live are Hatsu Hioki vs. George Roop and Eliot Marshall vs. Brandon Vera.

Spike and the UFC will be staying very busy with this recent announcement. UFC 134, UFC 135, and UFC 136 will all also receive preliminary specials. No word has been issued yet concerning whether or not Facebook will also stream fights from the card.

UFC 137 is set for October 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada and features a main event between welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre and former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders Carlos Condit and B.J. Penn battle for the potential number one contender’s slot in the division currently headed by “GSP.”