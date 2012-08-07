Countdown To UFC 150 Airs Tonight On FUEL TV

“Countdown to UFC 150” set for FUEL TV this evening

The “Countdown To UFC 150” debuts this evening at 9 p.m. ET on FUEL TV.

The hour-long special takes an inside look into the lives and training of UFC lightweight champion Ben Henderson and former champion Frankie Edgar as they prepare for their lightweight title rematch at UFC 150 this coming weekend.

The event takes place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado this Saturday.

The “Countdown” show will also likely feature a look into the highly-anticipated lightweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Melvin Guillard.

For those who are unable to tune into the special this evening, FUEL TV will be replaying it throughout the week, including at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday and 5 p.m. ET on Friday.