Ref Cam Debuts At UFC On FOX 4 This Saturday

“Ref Cam” debuts this weekend

This weekend at “UFC on FOX 4” in Los Angeles, fans will get a distinct, new angle from inside the cage.

FOX revealed yesterday that the company would be debuting a “Ref Cam.”

This type of camera has never been utilized in the UFC and gives fight fans the referee’s point-of-view, giving them an up-close and personal experience of being inside the cage, at least to some extent.

The camera fits into the top button of the uniform. It has a lithium-ion battery and a transmitter is attached to a vest worn by the referee.

“UFC on FOX 4” takes place at the Staples Center on August 4. The entire main card will be televised as part of the two-hour broadcast. Brandon Vera and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua meet in the evening’s main event.

