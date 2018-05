Matt and Jeremy return with a look back at the coming out party for Jon Jones, also known as UFC 128. We’ll talk Bones and his scary potential to dominate the MMA world for years to come, his marketability and who might be a good contender for him down the road. After that, we’ll look at UFC Fight Night 24 and make predictions. We close the show with a spirited debate about Mirko Cro Cop’s place in history.