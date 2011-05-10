UFC 134: Silva vs. Okami Fight Card, Tickets & Results

UFC 134 News and Information

UFC 134: Silva vs. Okami is scheduled to take place Aug. 27 at the HSBC Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The main event features a UFC middleweight title bout between Anderson Silva and the last man to beat him, Yushin Okami. Okami defeated Silva by disqualification in 2006.

HeavyMMA.com will be live in Brazil to provide complete coverage of the entire fight week.

Event: UFC 134: Silva vs. Okami

Date: Aug. 27, 2011

Time: 9pm ET

Venue: HSBC Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Broadcast Info: Pay Per View

Tickets: Not yet available

UFC 134 Fight Card

– Anderson Silva vs. Yushin Okami

– Forrest Griffin vs. Shogun Rua

– Edson Barboza vs. Ross Pearson

– Luiz Cane vs. Stanislav Nedkov

– Maiquel Falco vs. Tom Lawlor

– Spencer Fisher vs. Thiago Tavares

– Alexandre “Cacareco” Ferreira vs. Rousimar Palhares

– David Mitchell vs. Paulo Thiago