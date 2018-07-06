Stipe Miocic: Record, Highlights & Net Worth

Stipe Miocic: Record, Highlights & Net Worth

Stipe Miocic comes out at UFC 220 in Boston

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends against Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

Stipe Miocic is currently the UFC Heavyweight champion.

Miocic has already carved out a legacy for himself that, up to this point, has not been matched by any heavyweight in UFC history.

Let’s take a closer look at Miocic:

Short Bio:

Miocic, 35, is the son of Croatian immigrants.

He was a collegiate wrestler and baseball player at Cleveland State.

He is a former Cleveland Golden Gloves winner.

He continues to work as a part-time firefighter paramedic in Cleveland, Ohio.

He married Ryan Marie Carney on June 18, 2016 and they are expecting a baby girl later this year.

Career Record:

(18-2)

Next Fight:

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (20-1, NC) at UFC 226 on Saturday, July 7, from Las Vegas, NV.

Last Fight:

Defeated Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 220 in Boston, MA.

Strengths:

Footwork, Cardio, Wrestling

Weaknesses:

Prone to getting into brawls, Fighting off of his back

Highlights:

Greatest Accomplishment:

Knocking out Fabricio Werdum (above video), arguably a top five heavyweight in MMA history, in 2:27 to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship; he has successfully defended the title three times, most of any heavyweight champion in history.

Net Worth:

Estimated around $2 million as of December 2017

Current Odds:

-230 betting favorite, according to Oddsshark.com

