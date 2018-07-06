Stipe Miocic: Record, Highlights & Net Worth

Stipe Miocic is currently the UFC Heavyweight champion.

Miocic has already carved out a legacy for himself that, up to this point, has not been matched by any heavyweight in UFC history.

Let’s take a closer look at Miocic:

Short Bio:

Miocic, 35, is the son of Croatian immigrants.

He was a collegiate wrestler and baseball player at Cleveland State.

He is a former Cleveland Golden Gloves winner.

He continues to work as a part-time firefighter paramedic in Cleveland, Ohio.

He married Ryan Marie Carney on June 18, 2016 and they are expecting a baby girl later this year.

Career Record:

(18-2)

Next Fight:

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (20-1, NC) at UFC 226 on Saturday, July 7, from Las Vegas, NV.

Last Fight:

Defeated Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 220 in Boston, MA.

Strengths:

Footwork, Cardio, Wrestling

Weaknesses:

Prone to getting into brawls, Fighting off of his back

Highlights:

Greatest Accomplishment:

Knocking out Fabricio Werdum (above video), arguably a top five heavyweight in MMA history, in 2:27 to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship; he has successfully defended the title three times, most of any heavyweight champion in history.

Net Worth:

Estimated around $2 million as of December 2017

Current Odds:

-230 betting favorite, according to Oddsshark.com