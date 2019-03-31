Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian Net worth: $350 million

$350 million Birthday: October 21, 1980

Kim Kardashian West is a reality television star and an entrepreneur with her own perfume collection, makeup line, and she even had her own mobile application. In 2018, for the first time in her career, Kardashian West found herself on Forbes’ list of Self-Made Women.

Kardashian West is the second-wealthiest member of her family, with her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, leading the pack. Interestingly, Kardashian West is worth even more money than her super-famous husband, rapper Kanye West, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Kardashian West is set to appear on the 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres on Sunday, March 31, on E!

Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth: $350 Million

Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $350 million as estimated by Forbes. Aside from her numerous side businesses, Kardashian also earns a nice paycheck from E! for her role on her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s Earning Millions From ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Kardashian West is earning a very handsome salary from E! thanks to her family’s reality television show. While it’s unclear exactly how much money is being socked away into her bank account, the family inked a deal for some $150 million in 2017, according to TMZ. This amount was set to carry them into 2019, for five seasons of their show.

“The contract is a package deal. E! is paying for all services rendered by the Kardashians. It’s a bump from their 2015 contract, in which they got $20 mil a cycle for 5 cycles — total $100 mil. Our sources say the Kardashian deal is structured so that the family decides how to split up the money amongst themselves,” TMZ reported back in 2017.

Kardashian West might be getting paid a bit more than her siblings, but her mom insists that they all make about the same amount of money.

“Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, ’cause we all film a lot and we all work hard, and we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade… Everybody’s happy,” Kris Jenner told Ellen. You can watch that interview below.

2. Her Cosmetics Line, KKW Beauty, Has Earned $100 Million in Revenue

Kardashian West barely blinked twice when she saw the success that her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner was having with her cosmetics line. Kardashian West did a collaboration with Jenner by way of a nude lip kit collection and then broke into the makeup scene herself, launching KKW Beauty.

She started off in June 2017 with $48 creme contour kits. KKW sold out of the products — all 300,000 units — within two hours. She now has a full line of products, including lipsticks and contouring products, the latter being her specialty.

“After 10 years of getting my makeup done every single day, I’ve really put that knowledge into action and production,” Kardashian West told Forbes at the Women’s Summit the year she launched her line.

According to Forbes, the line has earned $100 million in revenue (as of last July) and Kardashian owns “100 percent of it.”

3. Last Summer, She Earned $1 Million Per Minute When She Released Her New Fragrances

KKW had a pretty huge 2018, especially when she launched her new perfumes. Creating and selling bottled scents certainly isn’t new for the reality television star, but she really hit the jackpot back in July when she released Kimoji Cherry, Kimoji Peach, and Kimoji Vibes.

Each bottle of perfume retailed for $45, which is relatively inexpensive for the luxury perfume market (a bottle of Dior will run you about $60), and Kardashian West nearly broke the internet.

“Without spending a cent on advertising, her new products made a whopping $5 MILLION … in 5 minutes,” TMZ reported at the time. That’s right. Kardashian made $1 million per minute and only promoted her products on social media (of course, she had the help of a few celeb friends whom she gifted complimentary bottles).

4. She Owns a Clothing Line Called Kids Supply With Her Husband & She Has Earned Millions From Various Mobile Apps

Kardashian West also has her eye on the ball when it comes to fashion. For starters, she and her sisters used to run a boutique clothing store called DASH. The girls founded the stores in 2006 and had three stores in the United States (one in California, one in SoHo, New York, and a third in Miami). As of last summer, all of the DASH stores had been closed.

Her younger half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have their very own clothing line. Her sister Khloe Kardashian has her own line of denim wear called Good American. Certainly, KKW has to have some sort of line too, right? She and her husband, Kanye West, started a kids clothing line called Kids Supply. According to Vogue, the line launched in 2017 and had more than a dozen pieces ranging in price from $22 to $240. Things seemed to fizzle out, however, and there haven’t been any new Kids Supply releases since early 2018.

And if all of the clothing endeavors haven’t worked out for Kardashian West, she made millions off of her mobile apps, so all is well in the world.

“According to our estimates, Kim Kardashian app revenue saw a year-over-year increase of about 28% bringing in approximately $8.1 million in worldwide player spending during the quarter, up from $6.4 million in 2Q17,” states a report from mobile market research firm Sensor Tower.

5. Her House in the Hidden Hills Is Worth $60 Million

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have spent $20M renovating their Hidden Hills mansion. https://t.co/NrS46sQGYL pic.twitter.com/TcJsg37yw8 — Curbed LA (@CurbedLA) January 6, 2018

And then there’s real estate. Kardashian West hasn’t been a stranger to lavish homes or over-the-top vacation destinations, so it’s no surprise that she and her husband own one very pricey home in California.

Kardashian West and West purchased a home in Hollywood’s Hidden Hills in 2014 for a whopping $20 million. Not enough dinero for you? Don’t worry. They spent several million to renovate the home and make it more theirs. According to a very helpful tweet from Kris Jenner, the world learned that the house is now worth a jaw-dropping $60 million.

WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL https://t.co/sIDG3FbSoP — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018

KKW and Kanye don’t just own one property, of course. They have a condo in Miami and are believed to have a places in New York City and in Chicago.